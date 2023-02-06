Know All About Anshul Jubli, The New MMA Star Who Bagged UFC Contract

On Sunday, the Indian UFC fans and MMA fraternity around the world woke up to perhaps the new big superstar of the promotion. The prospect is none other than the Indian Anshul Jubli. Anshul secured the contract to feature in the Octagon.

In order to bag the UFC contract, Anshul Jubli thrashed Jeka Saragih of Indonesia in the lightweight division at the UFC Apex in Nevada. Coming into the fight Jubli was seen as the underdog, but what transpired in the match could be sated as the complete rout of the Indonesian by the Indian. After the match, the fighter expressed his contentment.

“Namaste UFC....we have arrived! INDIA IS HERE! Captain India is here. We have arrived and we are not stopping here, we are going all the way to the top. See, what we have just done. First-ever road to UFC lightweight winner from the Himalayas of Uttrakhand, from the great country India.”

Watch Anshul Jubli finish his opponent inside the Octagon

A vicious victory for the King of Lions 🦁



Anshul Jubli gets the finish and a contract at #UFCVegas68!!



[ Live now on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/izmgKwrmBS — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Know all about the MMA revelation from India

Hailing from Uttarkashi, Anshul Jubli became only the second Indian-born fighter after Bharat Khandare to bag a UFC contract with a win in Vegas. Anshul is 28 years old and currently presents a perfect MMA win record of 8-0. Nicknamed as King of Lions, Jubli will fight in the Lightweight division, in which Conor McGregor also features.

Standing 6 feet tall, Jubli has the perfect build for a Lightweight and a Middleweight too. So, it will be interesting to see how the Indian will fare inside the Octagon, and who knows maybe one day he will rise through the ranks to face the division's current champion Islam Makhachev.

Anshul Jubli becomes just the 2nd Indian-born UFC fighter EVER with his #RoadToUFC finals win 👏



[ #UFCVegas68 | Live now on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/wcPzARGePN — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Social media react following Anshul Jubli getting UFC Contract

India's Anshul Jubli is just moments away from the biggest fight of his MMA career



{ #UFCVegas68 | #RoadToUFC live now on Sony Sports Network } pic.twitter.com/SRh6fZfqW0 — UFC India (@UFCIndia) February 5, 2023