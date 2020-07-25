Hima Das Dedicates Her Upgraded Asian Games Gold Medal To 'Coronawarriors'

Indian sprinter Hima Das has dedicated her recently upgraded gold medal for the 4x400 mixed relay at Asian Games 2018 to the frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her tweet on July 24, Hima Das dedicated her gold to the police, doctors, and all other essential service working who are working round the clock to contain the spread of the virus while putting their own lives at risk.

I would like to dedicate my upgraded gold medal of 4x400 mixed relay event of Asian Games 2018 to police, doctors and all other Coronawarriors who are working selflessly in these difficult times of Covid-19 to ensure our safety and good health. Respect for all #CoronaWarriors — Hima (HD) (@HimaDas8) July 24, 2020

Hima Das and the Indian team had originally won the silver medal in the 4x400 mixed relay final. The Indian team had finished with a time of 3:15.71.

Bahrain, which had won the gold, was recently disqualified after sprinter Kemi Adekoya failed her dope test. She has also been handed a four-year ban over the same.

Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla said: “The 4 x 400m relay squad will be particularly pleased that it now has two gold and a silver from Jakarta. We are confident that under coach Galina Bukharina’s guidance, the relay squad will perform well.”

