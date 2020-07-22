Hima Das Takes Inspiration From 'God' Sachin Tendulkar For Handling Devastating Injury

Indian sprinter Hima Das sustained a back injury in April 2019 during the Asian Athletics Championships. However, in her own words, she is now “perfectly fit” and is contemplating to make an international comeback. There were fears surrounding her back injury at the time that it would affect her chances of qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the officials to shift the multi-sporting event to 2021.

Also Read | Hima Das Urges People To Be Proactive Near Kaziranga To Ensure Safety Of Animals

Hima Das draws inspiration from cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar

In a recent interview with The New Indian Express, Hima Das stated that she is perfectly fit and is preparing herself for the new cut-off date of June 29, 2021 for the 200m qualification at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. The 20-year-old added that while she is practising, she can only assess how far she has come after participating in a few events. Contemplating her international comeback, Hima Das said that the game is “never small or big” for her and she would make a return in either Poland or anywhere else.

Hima Das also spoke about recovering from her back injury. The 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships gold medal-winner said that injuries are a part of every athletes’ life and she took inspiration from former Indian cricket captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar during recovery. She considers Sachin Tendulkar as a “God” and stated that the cricketer managed to make a triumphant return to the field after sustaining as many as 10 injuries in his 24-year long career. Hima Das also cited the examples of other athletes like Usain Bolt and cricketer MS Dhoni for recovering from their injuries.

Also Read | Star Athletes Like Neeraj Chopra And Hima Das To Inspire Kids Through Workout Videos

Hima Das Adidas deal

A popular sportswear company, Adidas, signed an endorsement deal with Hima Das in 2018. Interestingly, her idol Sachin Tendulkar has also been previously affiliated with the brand. Nicknamed the ‘Dhing Express’, the sprinter interacted with Indian cricketer Suresh Raina in an Instagram Live session in April earlier this year. Speaking about the Hima Das Adidas deal, she chronicled her initial journey when she used to write the name of the brand on her shoes. She proudly stated that Adidas are now making shoes with her name.

Thank you @ImRaina bhaiya for a wonderful motivational live session on Instagram today. It was a great learning experience while interacting with you. Alongwith your batting and fielding now I am a big fan of your singing too.👌🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/xt7YIaBhJG — Hima (HD) (@HimaDas8) April 26, 2020

Also Read | Ashish Nehra Reveals Comical Reason For Not Being On Twitter & The Year He Learnt WhatsApp

Hima Das Adidas deal from 2018 in pictures

It's been a long but exciting day. Thrilled to have come on board the @adidas family. I'm #heretocreate. pic.twitter.com/SoCzXQTvz5 — Hima (HD) (@HimaDas8) September 18, 2018

Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket

The sheer Sachin Tendulkar stats places him at the top of the pile for several Test and ODI batting records. The former Indian captain has registered 51 tons in Tests and 49 in ODIs to be the leading century-maker in world cricket. The Sachin Tendulkar stats tally of centuries keeps him 29 ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) and 30 tons ahead of Indian captain Virat Kohli (70). With 34,357 runs, the ‘Master Blaster’ is also the leading run-scorer in international cricket.

Also Read | Ashish Nehra Lauds 'injuries Competitor' Sachin Tendulkar's Mental Strength To Bounce Back

Image credit: Hima Das Instagram