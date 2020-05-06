Hima Das: "I Used To Write 'Adidas' On My Shoes; Now Adidas Writes My Name On Its Shoes"

Indian athlete Hima Das' story is nothing short of the saying 'started from the bottom, now we're here' as she has grabbed the attention of the world with a series of stellar performances over the past few years. The Dhing Express had a phenomenal 2019 as she added five gold medals to her tally, firmly inserting herself among the elite athletes of the nation. Recently, the national record holder for 400m shared the story of her rise from the grassroots in a conversation with Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and went on to recount her early days and the struggle she faced back then.

READ | World Archery Puts All Its 13 Staff On 'temporary Partial Unemployment'

"I used to write 'Adidas' on my shoes"

Joining Suresh Raina live on Instagram, Hima Das recounted her journey from the scratch - back when she used to write 'Adidas on her shoes' to how there were shoes being named after her by the company. Post Hima Das' success in the 2018 World U-20 Championship, Adidas decided to collaborate with Hima Das and provide her with customized shoes with her name written on one side and the words 'create history' written on the other. The Dhing Express also recalled her conversation with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and said that she still vividly remembers meeting the ICC Hall of Famer for the first time.

“When I started running, I ran barefoot. But in my first Nationals, my father brought running shoes with spikes on them. It was just a normal pair of running shoes. I wrote ‘Adidas’ on the shoes with my hand. You never know what fate can do, Adidas is now making shoes with my name,” Hima Das said.

READ | India Loses To Rest Of World In Online Nations Cup

Hima Das becomes a fan of Raina's singing

Thank you @ImRaina bhaiya for a wonderful motivational live session on Instagram today. It was a great learning experience while interacting with you. Alongwith your batting and fielding now I am a big fan of your singing too.👌🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/xt7YIaBhJG — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) April 26, 2020

READ | Browns Star Odell Beckham Jr Predicts Best-ever Season Ahead, Claims This Is His Time

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, acclaimed Indian Athlete Hima Das on Tuesday shared a glimpse of how she is maintaining fitness during her quarantine days. Das asserted that focusing on fitness is the best way to stay positive during the ongoing lockdown days. The athlete shared a fitness motivation video on her tweeter account where she was seen doing a headstand.

READ | British Climber Shauna Coxsey On Olympic Hopes And Lockdown Training