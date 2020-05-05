Browns Star Odell Beckham Jr Predicts Best-ever Season Ahead, Claims This Is His Time

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr is hoping to get back to his best post surgery. The Browns wide receiver posted an update on his recovery from core muscle surgery in January and predicted a career-best 2020 season with the Browns. Odell Beckham Jr battled through a sports hernia all of last season and is now back in training lifting weights after a four-month layoff.

Odell Beckham Jr return: Cleveland Browns star predicts best-ever season ahead

Odell Beckham Jr is predicting that the upcoming NFL season will be his best season in the league. Speaking on his official YouTube channel, the Cleveland Browns star said that he is looking to hit the reset button and get everything fixed. The former New York Giants star added that he can resume training after his body is fully aligned and functioning. Odell Beckham Jr further said that he will be back for the Cleveland Browns bigger, stronger, faster and predicts the upcoming NFL season will be his best campaign.

A little update on rehab post surgeryhttps://t.co/dyAVLt8kaL pic.twitter.com/soqCEOq0c7 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 4, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr injury: Former Giants star opens up on recovery

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Odell Beckham Jr spoke in detail about his injury and rehabilitation. The three-time Pro Bowler said that he was struggling with injury issues since the training camp in July. The 27-year-old added that he discovered, in the third week of the training camp, that it was a sports hernia but continued to play. By the end of the season, the Odell Beckham Jr injury concerns included a torn abductor and torn rectus abdominis on the right. The wide receiver further said that it was one of his worst surgeries before asserting that he is recovering well and trying to get his body back in shape.

Odell Beckham Jr return: Odell Beckham Jr future

Cleveland Browns signed Odell Beckham Jr ahead of the 2019 season in a massive trade deal with the New York Giants. The trade happened a year after the wide receiver signed a five-year $95 million extension in New York. The Cleveland Browns were expected to contend for a place in the AFC playoffs and end their 16-year absence but slipped to a disappointing 6-10 record. The Browns' struggles have placed doubt on Odell Beckham Jr future, who is contracted with the franchise till 2023. However, the Cleveland Browns could be forced to cut their losses on the LSU alumnus should his troubles continue after a disappointing 2019 season.

