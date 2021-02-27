'Hima Das My Hero': Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal Lauds Sprinter's Induction Into Assam Police

After making India proud with her exploits on the field, Hima Das gave another reason for the citizens to rejoice as she was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police. Wishes poured in from across fields, including the celebrities of the film industry. A highlight was Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawalhighlighting her age, 21, amid climate activist Disha Ravi’s age becoming a talking point during her arrest over the toolkit case.

READ: Hima Das Says 'biggest Dream Came True' On Being Appointed DSP; Sonakshi Sinha Reacts

Bollywood stars on Hima Das feat

Anupam Kher shared pictures of Hima Das, both with the India tricolour after winning as a sprinter and taking over as the DSP. The veteran actor wrote that Hima Das was his ‘hero’ and saluted her.

He stated that she was a ‘symbol of courage’ and then urged everyone to ‘also’ salute the 21-year-old ‘daughter of India.’

My hero is @HimaDas8 !! Indian athlete! Now DSP !! I salute her!! इसे कहते हैं साहस का प्रतीक !! चलो! आप सब लोग भी इस 21 साल की भारत की बेटी को सैल्यूट करो।जय हिन्द!!🖖👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iFs3ZOwKzE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 27, 2021

Responding to the tweet, Paresh Rawal wrote, ‘ye hota hai 21 wa saal.’ ( this is what the 21st year is).

READ: Assam Govt Appoints Athlete Hima Das As DSP, CM Sonowal Says, 'it Will Motivate Youths'

Previously, ‘at 21’ years had trended when the news of Disha Ravi’s arrest had come up, with people like Kangana Ranaut and others sharing what they were up to at that age.

Meanwhile, other celebrities of the film industry also congratulated Hima Das for her achievement. This included Union Minister Smrit Irani, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Aftab Shivdasani, Gulshan Devaiah, among others.

Such a lovely piece of news. So proud of you @HimaDas8 , make this country prouder. 🙏🏼✨😊

Best wishes to you and your family. https://t.co/VnSj4tCnRX — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) February 27, 2021

Hima was formally inducted into the police force and was handed her appointment letter by the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday. Her achievements on the field include being the 2018 world junior 400m champion, bagging silver in women's 400m at the 2018 Asian Games, and gold in 400m relay and mixed 400m relay quartets events. She has also been felicitated by the Arjuna Award.

READ: Assam Govt Appoints Sprinter Hima Das As DSP; Amends Integrated Sports Policy

READ: Bribery Scam Within CBI: Court Sends Agency's DSP, Inspector To 5 Day Custody