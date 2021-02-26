Hima Das Says 'biggest Dream Came True' On Being Appointed DSP; Sonakshi Sinha Reacts

Star sprinter Hima Das was on Friday inducted as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Hima later took to her social media handle to share some pictures from the ceremony and said that 'one of her biggest dreams came true'.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha shared her post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Just looking at this makes me so so so proud" and congratulated Hima Das on her big day. Hima in her post wrote, "I'm so happy that one of my biggest dreams came true today. I am proud to be the DSP, @assampolice .It's an honour I will always wear with pride." [sic]

Addressing the gathering after her induction as DSP, the 21-year-old Hima revealed that she had dreamt of becoming a police officer when she was young. "People here know and I am not going to say anything different. Since my early school days, I harboured a wish to become a police officer one day and my mother also wished that. She would buy a gun (toy) during Durga Puja (a norm among kids in this part of the world during the festival), my mother would tell me to work in Assam police, serve the people and become a good person."

The Asian Games silver-medallist and junior world champion said she will continue to strive for excellence in her sport alongside her job in the state police.

"I got everything due to sports, I will try to work for the betterment of sports in the state and try to make Assam one of the best performing states in the country, like Haryana," she said. "I will diligently work for Assam police but I must say sport will never take a back seat." she added.

About Hima Das

Hima, known as 'Dhing Express' referring to the town near her native village, was appointed to the post on February 11. The 2018 world junior 400m champion has been training at NIS-Patiala and is aiming to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

On Thursday, she ran her first competitive race in more than a year and won a gold in the women's 200m with a time of 23.31 seconds in the Indian Grand Prix II. She won a silver in women's 400m in the 2018 Asian Games and was also part of the gold-winning women's 400m relay and mixed 400m relay quartets in the quadrennial event in Jakarta.

