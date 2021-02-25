Sonakshi Sinha Covers Tattoo With Makeup For Next Film, Says 'never Had To Do It Before'

Sonakshi Sinha is currently shooting for her upcoming series, Fallen. Ahead of her filming schedule, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a story, wherein she was seen covering up her leg tattoo with makeup. Sharing the glimpse with her fans, Sonakshi Sinha said that she never had to cover up her tattoo. The actor has a front ankle tattoo that looks like a chic anklet design.

Sonakshi Sinha covers her tattoo

In the Instagram Stories, Sonakshi Sinha is seen with her makeup artist, Savleen Kaur Manchanda. The former kept her leg on the artist's lap and recorded the video, as Salveen painted makeup on Sonakshi Sinha's tattoo. She further told Salveen that this might take up to two hours or so. Sonakshi Sinha shared five Instagram Stories showing the insights of her makeup routine. In the last story, the actor shared the final result of covering up her front ankle tattoo and said, "voilaaaaa". Take a look at the glimpses below.

Image credit - Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Stories

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha says ‘filmy feels make good reels’ as she recreates 'ZNMD’s' hit song

Image credit - Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Stories

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpse of her personalities, says 'they decided to come out & play'

Image credit - Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Stories

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha turns muse; quips, "Jab aankhein bolti hai toh caption kya bolega?"

Sonakshi Sinha on the work front,

The actor was last seen in the third installment of the action-drama flick, Dabangg, Dabangg 3. Released in 2019 the film is directed by Prabhu Deva. Alongside Sonakshi Sinha, the film also stars Salman Khan, Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar, and many others.

For her next, the actor has been roped in several films and series. Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Rema Kagti's series, Fallen. The upcoming series' cast ensemble has Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha and Sohum Shah. The crime thriller series will release on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime.

Sonakshi Sinha also boats the cast ensemble of Bhuj: The Pride of India. Based on war stories, the historic action and drama flick is written and helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The upcoming film stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, among many others.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha stuns in Arpita Mehta collection, makes fans say 'Just gorgeous'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.