Hima Das Shares Video Of Her Feeding Monkeys With An Important Message; Watch

What internet users are calling ‘lessons for everyone’ is a video shared by Indian sprinter Hima Das on August 1 that shows her feeding socially-distanced monkeys. The one-minute-long clip shows Das feeding some snacks to three monkeys sitting outside the window at a considerable distance with each other, holding on to the grill and patiently waiting for their turn. The Indian athlete shared the video with the caption saying that even the monkeys are aware of social distancing which is one of the main precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus outbreak. The post has already garnered nearly 14k views and thousands of likes. Watch:

Netizens agree with Hima Das

Numerous internet users were seen agreeing with Hima Das about the relevance of social distancing and some even noted that monkeys are ‘more human’ and cited examples of when people defied social distancing rules. One of the Twitter users even said that it is a ‘lesson for everyone’ and urged everyone to practise social distancing as it is one of the ways that can ensure life returning to normalcy sooner. Others also called the video “cute” and “adorable” as monkeys communicate with Hima Das for treats.

Everybody knows how to follow but they don’t follow.

Cause is only negligence.

Pls take care.🙏 — Pidikiti Bhupal (@BhupalPsr) August 1, 2020

They are not just monkey ,they know how to behave more than human — Justice for SSR(Surajeet) (@surajit35) August 2, 2020

Such a cute video 😍 you are too kind. Love you @HimaDas8 💖 — Tripti (@TriptiSArt) August 1, 2020

it's a lesson for nation — Narendra (@nickychoudhary8) August 1, 2020

super hima — Richerdwin (@richerdwin) August 2, 2020

Very nice — Anil G Kori (@AnilGKori1) August 1, 2020

Nice gesture — 🙏 Prem_Anand🙏 (@YMahanand) August 1, 2020

Just last week Hima Das dedicated her upgraded gold medal for the 4x400 mixed relay at Asian Games 2018 to the frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. In her Twitter post of July 24, Hima Das announced dedicating her gold to the police, doctors, and all other essential service working who are working round the clock to contain the spread of the virus while putting their own lives at risk.

I would like to dedicate my upgraded gold medal of 4x400 mixed relay event of Asian Games 2018 to police, doctors and all other Coronawarriors who are working selflessly in these difficult times of Covid-19 to ensure our safety and good health. Respect for all #CoronaWarriors — Hima (HD) (@HimaDas8) July 24, 2020

