Hima Das Shares Video Of Her Feeding Monkeys With An Important Message; Watch

What internet users are calling ‘lessons for everyone’ is a video shared by Indian sprinter Hima Das on Aug 1 that shows her feeding socially-distanced monkeys.

What internet users are calling ‘lessons for everyone’ is a video shared by Indian sprinter Hima Das on August 1 that shows her feeding socially-distanced monkeys. The one-minute-long clip shows Das feeding some snacks to three monkeys sitting outside the window at a considerable distance with each other, holding on to the grill and patiently waiting for their turn. The Indian athlete shared the video with the caption saying that even the monkeys are aware of social distancing which is one of the main precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus outbreak. The post has already garnered nearly 14k views and thousands of likes. Watch:

Netizens agree with Hima Das

Numerous internet users were seen agreeing with Hima Das about the relevance of social distancing and some even noted that monkeys are ‘more human’ and cited examples of when people defied social distancing rules. One of the Twitter users even said that it is a ‘lesson for everyone’ and urged everyone to practise social distancing as it is one of the ways that can ensure life returning to normalcy sooner. Others also called the video “cute” and “adorable” as monkeys communicate with Hima Das for treats. 

Just last week Hima Das dedicated her upgraded gold medal for the 4x400 mixed relay at Asian Games 2018 to the frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. In her Twitter post of July 24, Hima Das announced dedicating her gold to the police, doctors, and all other essential service working who are working round the clock to contain the spread of the virus while putting their own lives at risk.

