Ashish Nehra Reveals Comical Reason For Not Being On Twitter & The Year He Learnt WhatsApp

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2017. He was given a fitting farewell by his then captain and fellow Delhi cricketer Virat Kohli after he bowled his final over in front of his home crowd. Since his debut in 1999, the right-arm fast bowler represented India in 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is to bag 235 international wickets. He was a crucial member of India’s 2003 World Cup campaign, in which they finished as the finalists. Moreover, he formed a potent pace battery with Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and S Sreesanth during India’s victory run at the 2011 World Cup.

Ashish Nehra talks about lack of obsession with social media

In September 2017, Ashish Nehra interacted with Gaurav Kapur on Oaktree Sports Show Breakfast With Champions. In the show, the pacer comically revealed reasons about his lack of presence on social media platforms. He narrated a story about the time when his wife (Rushma Nehra) gifted him an iPhone 7. He said a man once excitingly asked him how better is iPhone 7 from its previous version. Ashish Nehra then revealed his reply to the person at the time by saying that he has no idea about its earlier editions as he owned a Nokia E51 prior to that.

The 2011 World Cup winner also said that he learned and started using WhatsApp in 2017 itself and hilariously stated that earlier he was only aware about the “red and green button” on his phone. When Gaurav Kapur advised Ashish Nehra to be on Twitter, the pacer revealed that he actually got an offer from an agency to post commercial tweets on the micro-blogging site. However, Nehra said he refused to do so by stating that he doesn’t like “being told to do something by someone”.

On the same show, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar also spoke about Ashish Nehra being the biggest entertainer in the Indian team during their playing days. The host also joked with Sachin Tendulkar that Ashish Nehra broke his record of having 12 surgeries vis-a-vis 10 of the Master Blaster's throughout their careers, which made Tendulkar laugh and joke that the only place where Nehra's surgery did not take place, is his tongue due to his talkative nature.

Ashish Nehra gives his hilarious take on smartphones and social media, watch video

Ashish Nehra’s IPL career and CSK stint

Ashish Nehra made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Mumbai Indians in the inaugural 2008 edition. Since then, he has represented Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. During his two-year stint between 2014 and 2015 for CSK, Ashish Nehra picked up 30 wickets in just 20 matches while playing alongside MS Dhoni.

Ashish Nehra wife

Ashish Nehra is married to Rushma Nehra and the couple have two children together. Unlike the former cricketer, Rushma is an active personality on social media and often posts pictures of herself with her husband on Instagram.

Ashish Nehra wife Rushma Nehra’s Instagram post

Image credits: Oaktree Sports YouTube