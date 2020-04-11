Hima Das Urges People To Take COVID-19 Pandemic 'more Seriously', Lauds Healthcare Workers

Acclaimed Indian athlete Hima Das has urged the people to take the coronavirus pandemic “more seriously” and has requested everyone to abide by the nationwide lockdown that has been announced to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. Her appeal comes after Hima's home state Assam, recorded its first COVID-19 fatality. Hima also expressed solidarity with the medics and the frontline workers in their tireless efforts and risking their lives against the deadly virus.

As of April 10, the total COVID-19 cases in Assam surged to 29, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the media. The first death was registered in Hailakandi district in the southern region of northeastern Assam, Sarma revealed.

Soon after that, the Asian Games gold-medallist wrote on Twitter, “Dear everyone in Assam, really sad to know that first death due to COVID-19 has been reported in our state. I request everyone to kindly take this pandemic more seriously. Our doctors, police, sanitation and all essential workers are risking their lives for us. Stay home safely.” Earlier, the star Indian sprinter was also reported to have donated her one month's salary to the Assam government to help the state combat the deadly infection.

Deceased travelled to Saudi Arabia

According to media reports, the patient tested positive on April 7 and was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of Silchar Medical College and Hospital as of April 9, after his condition turned critical. The patient’s travel history linked back to Saudi Arabia, and he had returned to the country recently via Delhi. The deceased was employed at a local madrassa.

As of today, the total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in India has jumped to 7,598. Over 873 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 34 positive cases have emerged across the 5 northeastern states of Assam (29), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1) and Tripura (1).

