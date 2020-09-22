Virat Kohli Has 5-word Response To Bangalore's Stunning Win Over Hyderabad; Watch Video

Virat Kohli will be a relieved man after crossing the line against the Hyderabad team in their opening encounter of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Bangalore team was at the receiving end of an embarrassing losing streak as they lost their first six games in the last edition of the cash-rich league. Virat Kohli was pumped after defeating their arch-rivals Hyderabad in a close encounter by 10 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Virat Kohli summed up his emotions in a mere 4-word response while walking to the team's dressing room as he hailed the side's performance in their first match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 as ‘A comeback and a half’.

‘A comeback and a half’ says Captain Virat Kohli, as the RCB players rejoice in the dressing room after their 10-run win against SRH.



Watch how the players expressed their emotions after the game. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #SRHvRCB #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/0KslENJdnM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 22, 2020

ALSO READ | NWW Vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy Live

The Virat Kohli-led side ticked several boxes as they made a strong comeback into the match that was slowly slipping away from their hands. The Bangalore team posted a stiff target of 164, which was a competitive total considering the conditions. AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini were the star performers for the team's opening contest in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina Floors Fans On Instagram With Beautiful Picture From Trip To Kashmir

Devdutt Padikkal Dream11 IPL debut

The 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal defied his age as he attacked experienced bowlers such as Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan with great panache. The left-hander opened the innings with Aaron Finch as they put up an opening stand of 90 runs to set the tone of the innings. Despite a few hiccups in the form of Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch's wickets, AB de Villiers finished the innings with a flurry to take the team's total to 163. Padikkal top-scored with 56 runs, while AB De Villiers smashed a quick 51.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: R Ashwin Gives Vital Update On Shoulder Injury Ahead Of Chennai Match

Chahal 3 wickets vs Hyderabad in Dream11 IPL 2020

The Hyderabad side lost skipper David Warner early, courtesy of an unfortunate run-out. The 2016-champions were cruising towards the target as Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey shared a fabulous 71-run stand together for the first wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled tight lines throughout his spell and reaped rewards as he broke the partnership by dismissing Pandey on 34. The wrist spinner turned the match on its head as he picked two wickets in two balls in his last over, shattering the stumps of dangerous Jonny Bairstow, who missed a slog and Vijay Shankar, who was rattled by a wrong one.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Anil Kumble’s Punjab Files Appeal With Javagal Srinath Over 'short Run'

Image Source: IPL Twitter