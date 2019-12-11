Houston Astros Alleged Sign Stealing Doesn't Surprise Former Yankees Manager Joe Girardi

Joe Girardi, the former New York Yankees manager, according to American media reports has said that he isn’t shocked to read about claims that the 2017 Houston Astros stole signs en route to a World Series championship. The Astros won the best-of-seven set with four victories at home. Girardi is now the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Philadelphia Phillies Snap Up Didi Gregorius In $14 Million Deal

MLB: Houston Astros sign stealing case

Former Houston Astros pitcher Mike Fiers told The Athletic that the team used a camera in center field during their championship season in 2017. https://t.co/aEv9Rvl4kZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 12, 2019

Mike Fiers, the former Houston Astros pitcher, told The Athletic in November that the Astros stole signs using an outfield camera and a garbage can in the dugout tunnel. The Major League Baseball are investigating and are expected to announce their decision during the 2019 MLB Winter Meetings which end on December 12. The news is such that it has dominated the MLB Winter Meetings more than the big-money trades of Stephen Strasburg and Gerrit Cole.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Houston Astros, Red Sox Rule Trade Buzz Ahead Of MLB Winter Meetings

Joe Girardi: Took adequate measures to conceal signs against Houston Astros

Joe Girardi was fired after New York Yankees lost to the Houston Astros in that year's AL Championship Series. He said that the Yankees had their suspicions but never raised them while working on sign concealment. Joe Girardi said his squad took adequate measures to conceal their signs and made sure that his team did not lose because of subterfuge, even during the seven-game American League Championships.

Also Read: Houston Astros Accused Of Using Electronic Equipment To Steal Pitching Signs

Joe Girardi re-unites with New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius

Joe Girardi was the New York Yankees manager for the better part of the 2010s decade. Girardi signed for the Philadelphia Phillies in October 2019. Girardi will re-unite with former Yankees player Didi Gregorius, who has reportedly signed for the Phillies in a one-year deal worth $14 million.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: New York Yankees Trying To Make Room For Cole? J.A. Happ Exit Looms