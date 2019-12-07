MLB Trade Rumours: Houston Astros, Red Sox Rule Trade Buzz Ahead Of MLB Winter Meetings

The 2019 MLB winter meetings are set to begin on Sunday in San Diego. Wednesday saw some high profile moves, with Zack Wheeler signing up with the Philadelphia Phillies and Cole Hamels agreeing to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves. There was more action in the trade market on Thursday, as New York Mets signed up Astros centre fielder Jake Marisnick and the Milwaukee Brewers roped in former Seattle Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez as a replacement for Yasmani Grandal. Plenty of teams are pulling up their socks, and here, we take a look some of the latest MLB trade rumours before various front offices head to San Diego for the 2019 MLB winter meetings.

Willson Contreras to Houston Astros?

The Houston Astros are keen on adding Contreras to their roster. Contreras has proven himself as one of the best-hitting catchers in baseball and was named to the All-Star team last year for the second consecutive year. He clubbed 24 homers in just 409 plate appearances, while posting a career-high 127 weighted runs created plus (wRC+), according to fangraphs.com. The Astros are looking to bring in a catcher as both Robinson Chirinos and Martin Maldonado are free agents.

Nolan Arenado to move?

Nolan Arenado is probably the last player who would pop up in the latest MLB trade rumours. While Colorado Rockies had a terrible season last time around, Arenado was at his very best, slashing .315/.379/.583 with 41 homers and subsequently winning his seventh consecutive 'Gold Glove'. A trade involving Arenado seems unlikely, especially after he signed an 8-year extension in February with the Rockies.

Red Sox looking to trade a Starter

The Red Sox would consider selling Mookie Betts, given his projected salary of $27.7 million according to latest American media reports. It seems unlikely that Sox would trade Chris Sale after signing him for a renewed 5-year deal in March, but anything is possible considering that owner John Henry is determined to get below the competitive balance tax threshold. Trading either Price or Eovaldi could get complicated for the Boston side, considering the money they’re minting. It is also worth to add that Price will be 34 next summer while Eovaldi has had a history of injury concerns.

