How To Watch British Grand Prix? British GP Live Stream, Silverstone Circuit Schedule

The British Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 2. The race at Silverstone is first of the consecutive ones that will be seen at the iconic track this season. The second triple-header of the season begins at Silverstone. Here's all the information regarding how to watch the British Grand Prix, where fans can find the British GP live stream and the British GP schedule.

British GP time: How to watch British Grand Prix qualifying

The qualifying session for the British Grand Prix is likely to be an interesting one. All eyes will be on Nico Hulkenberg to see how the German driver fares after his surprise return to Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton is the favourite for pole position at Silverstone. During the practice sessions, Mercedes and Racing Point have looked quick. Ferrari have struggled throughout Free Practice and will be hoping to turn their fortunes around in qualifying. Here is the British GP time for the qualifying sessions on Saturday.

British GP schedule qualifying date: Saturday, August 1

Saturday, August 1 British GP schedule qualifying time: 6:30 PM IST, 2 PM BST

British GP live stream: race preview

Ever since the Formula 1 season has started, it has been business as usual for Mercedes. The Silver Arrows, and especially Lewis Hamilton, have looked unstoppable. The Englishman will be looking to win the British Grand Prix for a record seventh time. His teammate Valtteri Bottas will be his closest challenger.

The dark horses to look out for during the British GP schedule will surely be the Racing Point F1 team, with Lance Stroll topping FP2. Fans will be eager to see what Hulkenberg has to offer as well, as many tip him to break his duck and secure his first F1 podium in a competitive Racing Point car. However, as the last race showed, Max Verstappen is never out of the running.

British GP time for the race: How to watch British GP

Day and Date: Sunday, August 2

Sunday, August 2 Venue: Silverstone

Silverstone Time: 6:40 PM IST, 2:10pm BST

How to watch the British GP in India? British GP live stream India

The British GP live telecast in India will be available on Star Sports Select 2. British GP live stream in India will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP. The Formula 1 live details will be up on the social media handles of Formula 1.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/F1