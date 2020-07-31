Nico Hulkenberg Replaces COVID-19 Affected Sergio Perez For Racing Point At British GP

With Racing Point F1 team driver Sergio Perez testing positive for the coronavirus just ahead of the British Grand Prix, speculation was rife about who would replace the Mexican driver. While earlier rumours suggested that Esteban Gutiérrez or Stoffel Vandoorne may replace Sergio Perez, another driver has now been confirmed by the team. 32-year-old Nico Hulkenberg has been confirmed as Perez's replacement at Racing Point for the British GP.

👀 Confirmation that @HulkHulkenberg is set to play a part in FP1 here at Silverstone 🇬🇧#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/65w7eHx3iI — Formula 1 (@F1) July 31, 2020

Nico Hulkenberg replaces Sergio Perez at Racing Point F1

Nico Hulkenberg has returned temporarily to Formula 1 with the German set to drive at this year’s British Grand Prix as Perez’s replacement. Nico Hulkenberg had left Formula 1 at the end of last season after Renault decided against renewing the driver’s contract. After the results of Sergio Perez’s coronavirus result were revealed, sources had confirmed to Formula1.com on Thursday that the German was the front runner to replace Perez, with the Mexican now in isolation.

Nico Hulkenberg also spoke to Formula1.com about his surprise appearance. The experienced driver said that it felt a bit surreal to be back in Formula 1 and that this is just the kind of challenge that he loves. Otmar Szafnauer, Racing Point Team Principal also admitted that while finding a replacement for Sergio Perez at such short notice was no easy task, Nico Hulkenberg is a fantastic super-sub who knows the team really well.

While concluding, the team principal said that while Nico Hulkenberg has certainly been thrown in the deep end, he’s sure the driver will get up to speed very quickly. While most fans were happy to see Nico Hulkenberg back in action, Jenson Button couldn’t resist making a friendly jibe at Racing Point F1 team. After Nico Hulkenberg’s return was confirmed, former World Champion Jenson Button hilariously tweeted about the development, asking if Racing Point F1 team had lost his number.

.@RacingPointF1 Have you lost my number? — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) July 31, 2020

Fans rejoice as Nico Hulkenberg returns in time for FP1

While the concerned parties had already confirmed the development, Racing Point F1 team still faced a race against time to get Nico Hulkenberg ready for the British Grand Prix. The driver initially was unable to get entry into the paddock, as the team waited for a negative COVID-19 test according to the FIA’s protocols for the closed event. The driver’s test results were confirmed just moments before the start of Free Practice 1 of the British Grand Prix and he was later seen joining the team garage in complete Racing Point F1 team gear.

Nico Hulkenberg was also seen out on the track during the early phase of FP1, with the driver pictured gingerly going through the first few corners. Nico Hulkenberg’s eventful return completes an iconic return for the driver to a team he has been part of, before as well. The driver had first driven for the team under its previous Force India guise in 2012. Fans looking to catch a glimpse of the driver can do so by watching the British Grand Prix F1 stream on the Star Sports Network.

