How To Watch UFC 251 Live In India? UFC 251 Live Stream, Schedule And All Details

UFC 251, the inaugural event of UFC Fight Island is set to go live on July 12, 2020 (IST) from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. To add ‘thrill’ into the mix, UFC has set up the octagon on the middle of an exotic beach. Dana White & co have successfully lined up an intense fight card inclusive of three title fights. The headliner of UFC 251 will see Kamaru Usman defending his welterweight strap against BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. In the co-main headliner, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will collide former champion Max Holloway in a rematch, while Peter Yan and Jose Aldo will battle for the vacated bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, UFC fans from all over the world are thrilled about the event with a prominent query being seemingly raised as to 'How to watch UFC 251 live in India?' The UFC 251 PPV will be broadcasted all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here is exactly 'How to watch UFC 251 live in India?' along with the schedule for all the events at the Fight Island this weekend.

UFC Fight Island: How to watch UFC 251 live in India?

How to watch UFC 251 live in India? UFC Fight Pass will broadcast all the live events under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India. Sony is the official UFC 251 broadcast partner for India.

UFC Fight Island: How to watch UFC 251 live in India?

UFC 251 will be streamed on Sunday, July 12 in India. The main card will begin at 7:30 AM (IST) and will be available on UFC Fight Pass and Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony LIV app (online), UFC 251 can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV. The prelims will be broadcast on similar platforms at 5:30 AM (IST). However, the early prelims will not be broadcast on BT Sport and will only be available on UFC Fight Pass. The early prelims will begin at 3:30 AM IST on July 12, Sunday (IST)

UFC Fight Island: How to watch UFC 251 live in India? UFC 251 fight card

170 lbs: UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

145 lbs: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

135 lbs: Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title

115 lbs: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

125 lbs: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Image courtesy: UFC