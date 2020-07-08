Will Jorge Masvidal Defend His BMF Title Vs Kamaru Usman At UFC 251?

BMF Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal will step inside the UFC cage on July 12, Sunday (IST) to face welterweight champion Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman for the UFC gold at the UFC 251 headliner, the inaugural event of UFC Fight Island. Initially, number one ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns was set to challenge Usman for the title but the Brazilian had to step out of the matchup after testing positive for coronavirus. Dana White then had to turn to Jorge Masvidal, who duly obliged. Kamaru Usman added another facet to their UFC 251 headliner by claiming that he would love to take the BMF belt from Jorge Masvidal if he manages to dethrone the American at Fight Island.

UFC President Dana White has also revealed that Kamaru Usman wants the BMF title to be put on the line along with the welterweight championship. UFC fans have now been storming social media asking - Will Jorge Masvidal defend BMF belt against Kamaru Usman? Here’s how Dana White reacted to the turn of events.

UFC 251 live, Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal: Will Jorge Masvidal defend BMF belt against Kamaru Usman?

The answer to ‘Will Jorge Masvidal defend BMF belt against Kamaru Usman’ is, surprisingly, in the negative. During an interview with TMZ, Dana White clarified that the BMF belt was a one-time thing and it will not be put on the line at UFC 251 Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal. Therefore, even if Usman manages to retain his welterweight strap, the BMF belt will still decorate Jorge Masvidal’s shoulder. However, there is a possibility that it could be put on the line in the future if a headline event is derailed due to the pandemic.

“Usman wants it to be on the line so bad, he will not stop texting me saying, ‘I don’t understand why this belt isn’t on the line. This guy’s running around saying he’s the ‘BMF’ champ. I want to squash it all. He’s not going to win my title, and I’m going take his ‘BMF’ belt.’ Believe me, Usman has not stopped terrorizing me about this. That was like a one-and-done, the ‘BMF’ title," Dana White explained.

Image courtesy: UFC.com