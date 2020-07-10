Mike Perry Bar Fight: UFC Issues Statement After Fighter Gets Into Ugly Fight

UFC welterweight star Mike Perry allegedly struck three victims earlier this week in a club at Texas, where he was partying with his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez. A video of Mike Perry “knocking out” an old man outside the pub has surfaced and “Platinum” Perry has already received a considerable amount of heat and mockery from UFC fans after the video went viral. While no arrests have been made yet, police personnel have investigated the situation and took verbal confessions from both sides.

As per reports, Mike Perry was still agitated and vexed when the police officials arrived on the spot and as per the victim’s statement, Mike Perry physically assaulted three people that night including a woman. On the other hand, Mike Perry justified his actions by stating that he was charged at by the alleged victims. Mike Perry also said that when he was in a verbal confrontation, the lady came “clawing” at him forcing him to push her aside.

Mike Perry bar fight: UFC releases statement on Mike Perry bar fight

While the “Mike Perry bar fight” incident continues to rumble, UFC has released an official statement regarding the incident. UFC said that Mike Perry’s actions do not reflect on the organisation and criticised their A-listed welterweight prospect. However, UFC revealed that Mike Perry has apologised for his action and is full of regret. The official social media handle of ESPN revealed the entire UFC official statement over the “Mike Perry bar fight” incident.

UFC news: UFC 251 Fight Island

Dana White’s ambitious UFC Fight Island is going to go live on July 12, Sunday (IST) with UFC 251 ‘Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal’ at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Apart from Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal, UFC 251 will feature two more title fights - Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Max Holloway for the 145 lbs UFC gold and Jose Aldo vs Peter Yan for the 135 lbs UFC gold. UFC 251 will be followed by three more events in July at UFC Fight Island.

