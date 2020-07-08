Patrick Mahomes' $503m Deal Bans Him From Playing Baseball, Basketball And Even Jet Skiing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the cusp of being the face of the NFL - if he already isn't - after agreeing a massive 10-year-deal worth a reported $503 million. The mammoth contract extension makes Patrick Mahomes the first athlete to receive a half-a-billion-dollar contract while he comfortably beat the previous richest deal in the NFL. However, it is far from just sunshine and rainbows for the 24-year-old, who presumably will have to give up a number of things to remain injury-free while he is contracted to the Chiefs.

Andy Reid dressed for the occasion of discussing Patrick Mahomes record 10-year contract extension.... pic.twitter.com/sGooWXEI3H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 7, 2020

Patrick Mahomes contract: No more Mahomes basketball or Mahomes jet skiing

The quarterback joined 610 Sports Radio on Tuesday where he discussed the several things he will be banned from doing after signing the contract extension. “I still don’t think I’m allowed to play basketball,” Patrick Mahomes said. “I’m sure baseball is not going to be allowed as well. I know there are a lot of (things Mahomes will be prohibited from doing). They have everything from jet skiing to I don’t know what all the things are. I read a lot of them. It’s every pretty much physical activity you can possibly do. I’ll probably be sticking to football and video games for a while now.”

Patrick Mahomes still has two years left on his contract but agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs. This means Mahomes is contracted to the franchise for a total of 12 years, till 2031. The Chiefs committing to such a massive extension leaves them with less flexibility on the roster. This also means the Super Bowl LIV champions will want Patrick Mahomes to stay away from injuries as much as possible.

During the interview, the quarterback also recalled how he was considering following his father Pat Mahomes Sr into baseball before opting to stick with football. Mahomes played football and baseball at Texas Tech and was even a top prospect for the 2014 MLB Draft. However, he stuck with football, which ultimately proved to be the right decision for the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

“Yeah, I guess so. I guess this kind of says this was the right decision (choosing NFL over MLB),” Patrick Mahomes said. “I just followed my heart. I was doing everything I could to be the best person and player I could be and do everything I could to the best of my ability. It’s worked out so far and hopefully continues to go as the journey continues.”

