'I Like It': Former UFC Champ Conor McGregor Gets Offer To Coach In 'The Ultimate Fighter'

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday and revealed that he has been offered another coaching position on The Ultimate Fighter. The UFC-produced reality TV show has somewhat lost its popularity in recent times, but it remains a classic for MMA fans. The 22nd season of The Ultimate Fighter featured ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, then coaching against Urijah Faber.

Among other seasons, this particular season was a must-watch for fans because of the McGregor-Faber rivalry. If McGregor accepts the offer, it will certainly increase the stakes of the show. However, he would need a counterpart to get the best out of the shot.

'With a big black eye and a gash, my tricolor'

Meanwhile, revealing the offer he has received, McGregor said, “This is a snap from the original ultimate fighter house. Where I coached vs urijah faber. This photo was just before the show tho. It was right before I won my first world title beating urijah team mate chad mendes around. I then went on to coach the famous fight show straight after the fight.”

“With a big black eye and a gash, my tricolor, and my new and first ever ufc gold belt, I waltzed into the notorious fight gym in Las Vegas. The slickest suits and shouts the show had ever seen before. On top of the silverware. And I coached my team to victory. Crazy. Some journey. I have just been offered to coach this role again. I like it. It is full immersion which is needed. I see fighters lining up. I know whats ahead I been ready,” McGregor further wrote on his Instagram post.

Conor McGregor last UFC appearance

In his last UFC appearance at UFC 264 in July 2021, Conor McGregor suffered a TKO loss against Dustin Poirier, while suffering a major injury in his leg. He recovered from the broken leg during the months to come and also teased fans about a return to the octagon in 2022. However, he is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Hollywood movie with Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 movie Road House. The former UFC champion is expected to make a return to the octagon later this year.