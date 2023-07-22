'I Never Really Left': Ricciardo Ecstatic After 1st Official Drive Since Return To F1 Grid

The Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 12 of the F1 2023 season, saw the return of Daniel Ricciardo to the grid in an AlphaTauri car for the first time this year. Taking part in free practice on Friday, Ricciardo stepped in as a mid-season replacement for Dutch driver Nyck de Vries. Affectionately known as the 'Honey Badger,' Ricciardo's comeback brought excitement to the race weekend as fans eagerly awaited his performance.

3 Things You Need To Know

Daniel Ricciardo drove for McLaren in 2021 and 2022 before his snub

Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as a 3rd driver for the 2023 season

Ricciardo won seven out of his tally of 8 race wins with Red Bull

How is Daniel Ricciardo feeling after joining back the Formula 1 grid?

The Australian driver's presence added a familiar face to the competition, making the event even more intriguing for motorsport enthusiasts. As reported by F1, after his first drive in the AT04, Daniel Ricciardo said the finishing positions don’t seem relevant at the moment. It is worth noting that AlphaTauri is currently placed at the bottom of the Formula 1 2023 Constructors’ Championship with only two points scored so far this season.

“I think positions are probably not too relevant at the moment. But I think it was more for me today to feel basically where I am with the car. It all felt pretty familiar. I think obviously there is a lot of outside attention, but once I put the helmet on and got in the car, it all felt like I never really left. That was nice. Obviously, this morning we didn’t really get anything, but this afternoon... just a little bit on the new tyre,” said Ricciardo on Friday.

“I think a bit more out of me”

On being asked if the car and him have more to offer this weekend, Ricciardo added, “For sure. I think a bit more out of me, and for sure there is somethings already I feel in the car that we can try and work on. Right now, I’m quite optimistic. It looked like Yuki [Tsunoda] as well had a pretty good [day]. I think if we put all these things together maybe tomorrow, we can do okay.”

The 34-year-old Aussie driver has another day to get in grips with the car on Saturday during FP3, before participating in his first qualifying session of the year. The qualifying session during the Hungarian GP 2023 is slated to begin at 7:30 pm IST. Sunday’s main race is slated to kick from 6:30 pm IST onwards.