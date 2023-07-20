F1 News: Nyck De Vries Breaks Silence On Mid-season 'Red Bull And Alpha Tauri' Snub

Dutch racing driver Nyck de Vries became the latest driver to be sacked from the Red Bull family to be snubbed from his Formula 1 seat in the middle of a season last week. The 28-year-old made his full-time F1 debut in the 2023 season with the Scuderia AlphaTauri, a RedBull-backed outfit following an impressive debut as a stand-in for Williams at the Italian GP 2022. However, the Dutchman endured a poor start to the 2023 season, failing to match the performances of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda in. 10 races.

3 Things You Need To Know

Nyck de Vries is a former F2 and Formula E world champion

Daniel Ricciardo will replace de Vries from the F1 Hungarian GP 2023

The Dutchman broke his silence of the F1 snub for the first time on Wednesday

'It hurts to see...': Nyck de Vries' statement after mid-season AlphaTauri sacking

Nyck de Vries took to his official social media handles on Wednesday to break the silence on his mid-season sacking by the Red Bull family. De Vries issued a long and emotional statement, thanking both Red Bull and Scuderia AlphaTauri, while ruing the premature end to his long-time F1 dream. Here’s a look at Nyck de Vries’ statement.

A short note from me… After recent events, I decided to take some time for myself away from social media, which I will continue to do. I would like to thank Red Bull and Scuderia AlphaTauri for the opportunity to live my dream. Of course it hurts that the F1 chance I dreamed of for so long ended prematurely. But life is not a destination, it’s a journey, and sometimes you have to take the hard road to get where you want to be. I am grateful for our privileged lives, proud of our journey and my family ❤️. This is just another experience, we move on and look forward to the next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your kind and encouraging messages in the past week. It’s been heart-warming to feel your support 🙏🏻.

Nyck de Vries looks forward to 'me time' after losing out on Formula 1 seat

The 28-year-old concluded his statement by slamming media reports, carrying his supposed statement on the recent events. He clarified that this is the first time he has spoken about his snub and he hasn’t spoken to any media for the time being. ‘I’ll enjoy some me time. Wishing you all a nice summer,’ the former Formula E champion added. Meanwhile, this comes around a bit more than a day ahead of Ricciardo’s maiden drive in F1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix 2023.