Hungarian GP 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch F1 In India, UK & USA

The Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix marks the Round 12 of the F1 2023 season. There was a familiar face on the grid in a car for the first time this season, as free practice kicked off on Friday. It was none other than the ‘Honey Badger’ Daniel Ricciardo driving his AlphaTauri car, a week after being roped in as Dutch driver Nyck de Vries’ mid-season replacement.

3 Things You Need To Know

Daniel Ricciardo was axed by McLaren at the end of the 2022 season

Red Bull roped in the Aussie as their 3rd driver earlier in the season

Ricciardo has joined AlphaTauri on loan from Red Bull last season

ALSO READ | F1 News: Nyck De Vries Breaks Silence On Mid-season 'Red Bull And Alpha Tauri' Snub

What to look forward to during the Hungarian GP 2023?

The most notable moment of the first practice session on Friday was Sergio Perez slamming his Red Bull into the wall shortly after action kicked off. He lost control of the RB 19 after dipping a wheel over the grass while approaching Turn 5 at the Hungaroring circuit. However, he was back out on the track in FP2 but ended up being 18th in the timesheets.

On the other day, Ferrari star Charles Leclerc topped the charts during FP2, putting on the fastest lap on the first day in Budapest. On the other hand, Mercedes struggled to find pace, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finishing the second practice session down in 16th. “It was not good at all. [It] was feeling like the car at its worst today,” Hamilton said about the W14 on Friday.

Formula 1 Hungarian GP 2023: Full schedule for Saturday and Sunday

Practice 3 from 4 pm IST to 5 pm IST on Saturday, July 22

Qualifying from 7:30 pm IST to 8:30 pm IST on Saturday, July 22

Main Race from 6:30 pm IST onwards on July 23

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 in India?

Formula 1 fans in India can watch the live streaming of the F1 Hungarian GP 2023 on F1 TV Pro. F1 TV is the official broadcaster of the F1 2023 season in India, and the fans interested to watch it need to subscribe to its streaming service. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2499. The F1 2023 season is not being telecasted in India.

ALSO READ | Formula 1: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton Provides Update On F1 Future With Mercedes

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 in the UK and the US?

Fans in the UK can watch the Hungarian GP weekend on Sky Sports. Fans in the US can watch the race on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.