Seven-time F1 world champion shocked the grid by clinching the pole ahead of Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen during Saturday’s Qualifying Session at the F1 Hungarian GP 2023. This was the first time since the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 that Hamilton put his Mercedes car on pole. Hamilton finished the race at P4 after losing the lead to Verstappen on Lap 1 of Sunday’s main race.

3 Things You Need To Know

Max Verstappen picked his 7th consecutive race win of the F1 2023 season in Budapest

Red Bull surpassed McLaren’s tally of winning 11 consecutive races in an F1 season

McLaren earned their 2nd straight podium of 2023 with Lando Norris at P2

Christian Horner gets schooled by ex-F1 world champion over remarks for Hamilton

After Lewis Hamilton clinched pole position on Saturday, former F1 world champions Nico Rosberg caught up with Red Bull team principal Christian Horne on Sky F1. They spoke on Hamilton’s feat of becoming the second non-Red Bull driver to pipe Verstappen in Qualifying in the ongoing season. The seven-time world champion’s former nemesis was quick to defend his former Mercedes teammate when Horner seemingly tried to take away something from the Britton.

“All credit to Mercedes, it was a very strong lap at the end there, you can see their history with the amount of poles, and particularly Lewis here. We left a little bit on the table, Max had a little snap at turn 16, but the front row is still very good,” said Christian Horner. On hearing this, Rosberg quickly clapped back and said, “I think Lewis actually left a little bit on the road there too, he had a similar snap in the last two, so maybe it’s not too dissimilar.”

What happened at the Formula 1 Hungarian GP 2023?

Hamilton’s dream of winning his first F1 race since 2021 quickly diminished after he was passed by Max Verstappen, followed by the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. While he surpassed Piastri, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez pulled off a brilliant drive from P9 to P3 and denied Hamilton a podium. Formula 1 will return to action for the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 30.