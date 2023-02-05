‘If Bumrah Doesn’t Want To Play Test…':Jeff Thomson's Stern Message For Indian Pacer

Ahead of the start of the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy, Australia legend Jeff Thomson has expressed his views on Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion in the Indian squad and weighed in on how the right-arm quickie can prolong his career. On account of some issues with his back, Bumrah has been out of the Indian team since October. The fast bowler is set to make a comeback in the upcoming series Border-Gavaskar trophy which is set to commence from February 9, 2023.

Owing to the stature he has built over the years and the impact he can play in just a few deliveries, Jasprit Bumrah is a player with whom selectors and team management have always remained extra cautious. To seek his availability in crucial tournaments BCCI often rest him for numerous bilateral tournaments, however, him picking up an injury just before the Asia Cup 2022 and not being able to recuperate before the T20 World Cup 2022, has made the Cricket fraternity discuss what could be the course to prevent and prolong Bumrah's career. Giving his opinion on the same Australian legend Jeff Thomson has a few words up his sleeves.

"Bumrah has to work out what he wants to play...": Jeff Thomson

Australia fast bowling great Jeff Thomson has said that Bumrah may have to set his priorities straight and may have to pick one between limited overs cricket or Tests so as to prolong his career. Speaking to Revsportz, Thomson said he understands the load the modern day bowlers have to take up. “There is so much cricket. They play all year round. We didn't do that. We used to play seasons, the summer season. Occasionally we would go to England for our winter. It was a long tour, four and a half months. But generally we just played the summer so we would gradually build up after Christmas full on. Because I knew I was going to get rest,” Thomson said.

“Now, you can't do that. So you have to pace yourself to be around. That's why they have all those backup bowlers and they rest people. In our day we didn't rest. If we had a rest someone else would take our spot. It is a matter of having to rest these days because it is a 12-month-a-year job.”

Thomson admitted that it would have been difficult for him to play Test cricket considering the shorter formats can help him prolong his career while earning a good amount of money.

“Well, (Bumrah) has to work out what he wants to play, short formats or Test matches or both. If I think about if I was playing now, it would be very hard for me to play Test matches. Especially, when you get so much money in the short version of the game which just makes your longevity better. We didn't have to think about money in our days because there was no money. Now it's a huge business. The only one who is going to look after you is yourself. So, you got to work out how long I am going to play for and how am I going to manage that because no one else is going to. I think you have to be more cunning these days in terms of workload and watch what you got to play. If you are good enough, they are going to pick you anyway so you should be able to pull the strings,” he said.