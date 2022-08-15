India 75: Athletes Who Were Changemakers In Indian Sports Since Independence

The field of sports in India has produced some legendary players who have not only made a name for themselves around the world but also took their respective sports to another level. The famous sports personalities have not only encouraged the whole generation to follow in their footsteps but even inspired them to bring more glory to the country in the future. As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, we turn back the clock to reflect on some of India's famous athletes who have time and again proved their mettle, scripted tales of history, and did the country proud.

India 75: Here's a look at the list of athletes who have made India proud

Sachin Tendulkar

The greatest batsman of all time needs no introduction as he is considered to be among the most elite athletes in the world. Tendulkar, at a very young age, became the poster boy of Indian cricket inspiring millions of youngsters in the country to take up the sport. The Master Blaster is known for smashing numerous records to etch his name in history books. For his contribution in the field of sports, Tendulkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna award, making him the youngest Indian citizen to receive the country’s highest civilian honour.

PT Usha

Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha also known as PT Usha was considered the undisputed ‘queen' of Indian track and field. In 1980, Usha became the first Indian athlete to enter the finals of an Olympic event where she missed the historic bronze medal by only 0.01 seconds. PT Usha created history by winning five gold medals at the 1985 Jakarta Asian Championship, which was the most by an athlete at a single event in the history of the Asian Championships.

Mithali Raj

The former India women's cricketer is regarded as one of the greatest batter to have ever played the sport. She brought curtains down on her 23-year-long journey after becoming the highest run-scorer in the history of women's international cricket. Mithali Raj scored her first international century at the age of 16 making her the youngest centurion in women's internationals. Before retiring, not only did she hold the record for most matches won by a captain (89 wins) but also held the record for most matches captained in ICC Women's Cricket World Cups.

Bembem Devi

Oinam Bembem Devi as the 'Durga' of Indian football changed the face of women's football in the country. Devi represented India for 21 years, with 85 caps and 32 goals to her credit. Her decorated football career included three SAFF Cup titles (2010, 2012, 2014) and two SAG wins (2010, 2016). She was also named All India Football Federation’s Women’s Player of the Year in 2001 and 2013. In 2014, Bembem Devi became the first female footballer from India to play for New Radiant Sports Club in the Maldives.

Mary Kom

India's decorated female boxer needs no introduction as she is counted among the best women boxers in the sport. Mary is the only female pugilist to win the World Amateur Boxing championship for a record six times. She has also won the Olympic bronze in 2012, followed by a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Abhinav Bindra

Indian shooters have won many medals for the country on the world stage but Abhinav Bindra tops the chart. The former shooter not only won World Championship but was also the country's first-ever gold medalist when he won the yellow metal in the 10-meter Air Rifle event at Beijing Olympics in 2008.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is arguably India's greatest ever sports personality having taken the cricket team to another level. Known for his ice-cool personality during high-pressure situations, Dhoni transformed Team India into match winners ever since taking over captaincy. He has won every ICC trophy on offer. Dhoni is the only skipper to win the World T20, the ICC World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra made history becoming just the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win Olympic gold. The javelin thrower won the gold at the Tokyo Olympics. He is the only athlete from the country to win a gold medal at a track and field event in the Olympics. Recently, he won the silver at World Championships and became the gold medal favourite for CWG 2022 before opting out due to injury.

PV Sindhu

Saina Nehwal was once the face of Indian badminton before PV Sindhu took over the baton following some historic performances. Sindhu remains to be the only badminton player from the country to win the World Championships and just the second Indian to win two consecutive Olympic medals. Sindhu's on-court success has resulted in more and more youngsters following in her footsteps. Recently, Sindhu won her maiden Commonwealth Gold medal in Birmingham.

Deepika Kumari

The Indian female archer made a name for herself after winning two gold medals in Commonwealth Games 2010 in individual and team events. The 27-year-old conquered the world by winning the individual recurve medal at the 2012 World Cup in Turkey and went onto become the top-ranked archer in Women's Recurve Archery.