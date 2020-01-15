Indian Women Junior Cyclists Top World Ranking Charts, Nisha Nikita 1st In Keirin

Indian cycling unlocked new achievements with its upswing in the latest Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) rankings, thanks to women junior section. In the women junior team sprint event, comprising Nisha Nikita and Trishya Paul, India toppled China from top position with 1105 points as the latter now stands at second position with 1050 points.

“Team India rides supreme in sprinting events at world level. Proud of the coaching team and the dedicated riders who are slowly but surely treading towards our goal of excellence,” said the Cyclist Federation of India in a Facebook post.

The top two teams are way ahead from the other teams as third-ranked Poland has 650 points followed by Britain and the United States. Taiwan got the biggest setback in the latest rankings as it slipped from the third position to the eighth position with 470 points.

Nisha Nikita went up by one position to claim the top spot in women junior keirin ranking while Ella Sibley of Australia is the close second. In women junior sprint ranking, India climbed up to the first position with 1681 points followed by the UK and France. The individual ranks of Paul and Nikita in the junior sprint stood at third and fourth respectively.

Women 🚴🏻 top of the charts!



After Jr men, it's now the turn of India's Jr women cyclist 🚴🏻 to top the world ranking charts.



#1 in Team Sprint (Trishiya Paul & Nisha Nikita)



#1 in Individual Keirin - Nisha Nikita#Cycling pic.twitter.com/3p6l5efNHM — Jaspreet Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) January 14, 2020

Junior men dominate rankings

The junior men team and individuals have already been dominating the ranking charts in several events. In men junior sprint ranking, India has strongly maintained its top spot with 2520 points while second-ranked Britain has 1097 points. Ronaldo Laitonjam holds the top position in men junior sprint ranking, men junior keirin ranking and men junior 1km time trial ranking.

