Cyclist Robert Forstemann Shows Off Extraordinary Thighs That Broke A Bike Chain

German professional cyclist Robert Forstemann is credited for having the biggest thighs in the sport. According to reports, the size of his thighs is 74 cm, making it bigger than a few cyclist's wrists. When the image of his bulked-up legs just before starting a race went viral on an online platform, people were shocked to see the ripped thighs.

Preparing for 2020 Paralympics

According to reports, the former olympian who took part in the 2012 Olympics, takes the help of treatment techniques such as cupping therapy and stays fit by regularly using the squat rack. He showed his capability in doing squats during a tournament in which he competed against Tim Schmidt, Thomas Faber and Andrej Mostovenko. However, he could only register 68 squats that were 17 squats shy of the winner who managed to register 85 squats.

The German cyclist is now preparing for the 2020 Paralympics when he will be riding a tamden bike for fellow German Kai Kristian Kruse. Forstemann had taken part in a para-cycling international event that helped him and Kruse to go one step closer to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Read: Kumail Nanjiani's Trainer Shares Pictures Of his Intense Workout Regime

Read: Brisk-walking Is The Only Workout Resolution You Need To Make In 2020

Quadzilla

Forstemann went thorough a disturbing ordeal when he was involved in a crash in early 2019 when he fell in a velodrome while riding a bike at a speed of 70km/h. The German suffered serious injuries such as a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and a left broken shoulder blade. The accident prevented the cyclist from completing the Six day-long cycling series in Bremen, Germany.

The extent of his injuries prevented him from taking part in active training for a couple of months but after that, he hit the gym to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Having the nickname Quadzilla, the German told an international media outlet that he loved his nickname, adding that it was amazing to get such a title because he was a sprint cyclist and not a bodybuilder.

Read: Dwayne Johnson's Workout Routine Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym

Read: Fitness Tips: Want To Lose Weight Faster? Try The HIIT Workout

(With inputs from agencies)