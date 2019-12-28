Australia: Thirsty Koala Stops Cyclist To Drink Water Amid Heatwave

A koala suffering from South Australia's extreme temperatures reportedly stopped a group of cyclists in their tracks to drink water from a water bottle. According to international media reports, Anna Heusler and a group of cyclists were riding towards Adelaide on December 27 when they spotted the koala sitting in the middle of the road after which they stopped to help the animal back into nearby bushland. Heusler also posted a video on social media that showed the desperate koala climbing onto the frame of a bicycle of one of the cyclists to get a better sip.

"Despite seeing koalas all the time while cycling, this one approached me immediately and climbed up on my bike for a drink from my water bottle."



Thanku for looking after this 🐨🙏#AdelaideHills #Australia #Bushfires #Heatwave #Koala #SAFires #NSWfireshttps://t.co/J3U58AW26o pic.twitter.com/dyUfUvxgNi — Fiona Bateman (@feebateman) December 27, 2019

While speaking to an international media outlet, Heusler said that she stopped the bike and the koala walked right up to her after which the group gave him water. The fire in the Adelaide Hills has reportedly burned 25,000 hectares of land, leaving koalas scavenging for food, home and water. According to a recent inquiry conducted in New South Wales, it has also been found that more than 2,000 of the native Australian koalas may have died on the state's north coast in the intense bushfires.

Adelaide Koala Rescue's Jane Brister is also reportedly caring for 46 koalas that have had their homes destroyed. The Country Fire Service crews will also be placed strategically around the hills as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate over the next three days. According to the forecast for Monday, the temperatures are likely to hit 40-degree celsius in Adelaide, with strong winds, ahead of a cool change

Some relief along coastal fringes on Sat but only short lived in the west as northerly winds drag hot air further south. A fresh to strong southerly change will move over the south and west of #SAweather during Mon with significant cooling to follow, except in the far northeast. pic.twitter.com/MAuAbVrFyN — Bureau of Meteorology, South Australia (@BOM_SA) December 27, 2019

Loss of Koalas is a matter of concern

Greens MP Cate Faehrmann said the loss of koalas at an alarming rate is a matter of concern. He said that they will be hearing from some of the leading experts on koalas, bushfire and climate change. Experts believe that koalas have become a functionally extinct species due to the devastating bushfires that have ravaged the Eastern parts of Australia over the last few weeks. The bushfires have not only caused the deaths of hundreds of the wild animal, but it has also effectively destroyed around 80 per cent of their natural habitat. Firefighters have tried their best to rescue wildlife, and many pictures of injured koalas had gone viral on the internet.

