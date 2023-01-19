IOA President PT Usha Assures 'complete Investigation' In Allegations Against WFI Chief

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha has assured that a 'complete investigation' would take place to ensure justice for the wrestlers.

The 58-year-old's remarks came after the wrestlers carried out two days of protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. During these protests, the wrestlers made some scathing and shocking allegations against the WFI chief.

'Welfare of athletes is top priority of IOA': PT Usha

Taking to Twitter, PT Usha wrote, "As IOA President, I've been discussing the current matter of wrestlers with the members and for all of us the welfare and well-being of the athletes is the top priority of IOA. We request athletes to come forward and voice their concerns with us."

In a follow-up post she added, "We will ensure a complete investigation to ensure justice. We also have decided to form a special committee to deal with such situations that may arise in the future, for swifter action."

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh likely to resign

According to sources, Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is likely to resign on January 22 following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. The WFI chief has come under tremendous pressure recently to step down after some of the wrestlers, with Vinesh Phogat in particular, made some shocking allegations against him.

While speaking to reporters on January 18, Phogat said, "WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation."

The three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist went on to add, "We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff."