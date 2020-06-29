Is Bubba Related To Rusty Wallace? What Is The Connection Between The Two?

During the past two months, Bubba Wallace has become the poster boy of NASCAR. He is making the headlines for several reasons. Be it his support for the Black Lives Matter movement or a noose recently being found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway, the 26-year-old has been all over the internet. As he continues to make headlines, a lot of people have been wondering is Bubba related to Rusty Wallace. To all those who are wondering who is Bubba Wallace related to, here are the details about his connection to Rusty Wallace.

Is Bubba related to Rusty Wallace?

First of all the answer to Is Bubba Wallace related to Rusty Wallace is No, these two are not related at all. Rusty Wallace and Bubba Wallace just share the same last name. There is no other relation between Bubba Wallace and the former veteran NASCAR driver. However, his success at the track has given a lot of fans flashbacks to legendary NASCAR racer Rusty Wallaces’ performance on the track.

Who is Bubba Wallace?

Darrell ‘Bubba’ Wallace is an American professional racing driver. He competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and drives the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Richard Petty Motorsports. He has also raced in the Xfinity Series. Bubba Wallace is considered one of the most successful African American drivers in NASCAR history.

Bubba Wallace's parents

Bubba Wallace is the son of Darrell Wallace Sr and Desiree Wallace. He was born in Alabama on October 8, 1993. Bubba Wallace’s father, Darrell Wallace Sr. is an owner of an industrial cleaning company. His mother Desiree is a social worker who ran track at the University of Tennessee. His parents parted ways when he was young but he continues to maintain a good relationship with both of them.

About Rusty Wallace

Russell William "Rusty" Wallace Jr. is a former American racing driver. He is known as a legendary NASCAR driver. The 63-year-old former racing driver has won the 1984 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year and the 1989 NASCAR Winston Cup Champion. Over the years, Rusty Wallace has been inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America and the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame.