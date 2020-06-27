Bubba Wallace's Father Darrell Gets Emotional While Discussing Noose Incident

Darrell Wallace Sr., the father of NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace, became extremely emotional as he addressed the recent noose incident and subsequent fear of a hate crime against his son. While Darrell Wallace said the noose incident affected the entire family, Wallace Sr. was more than satisfied to see NASCAR's unified front in support of Bubba Wallace. He admitted the entire family was crying while watching NASCAR's gesture.

Bubba Wallace parents got emotional during Monday's pre-race event

Bubba Wallace parents, who reside in North Carolina, watched last Monday's race at Talladega Superspeedway on TV. Darrell Wallace Sr. said his entire family became emotional during the pre-race event when all 39 NASCAR drivers rallied behind Bubba Wallace's No. 43 car. The drivers along with their crews pushed Wallace's car to show their solidarity against the assumed racist attack against NASCAR's only full-time African-American racer.

"They had his back. Everybody there has his back," Wallace Sr. told CBS News. "It's a proud moment, and we've had to jump through a lot of hurdles and put up with a lot of stuff - from when he was 9 years old, up until today." Darrell Wallace further added that he had to text his family members to inquire if anybody was cutting onions around as everybody was crying during the pre-race event.

We are one family.



One NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/Y1IRI5qpRe — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 22, 2020

The FBI investigation into the Bubba Wallace noose incident revealed the 26-year-old was not a victim of hate crime. NASCAR and the FBI conducted a joint investigation into the incident. They determined that the noose found his Bubba Wallace's garage had been at the stall since October 2019, concluding it was not meant for the racer.

While the noose incident was proven to be not a racist attack, Darell Wallace Sr. says his son has still received a lot from fans for his support for the Black Lives Matter movement and his involvement in the banning of the Confederate flags from NASCAR. Wallace Sr. said during the interview that the 26-year-old was having sleepless nights in recent weeks, which was quite worrying for his family members. "I just see how it's weighing down on him and wearing him out," he added.

Bubba Wallace's father also noted that he warned his son a week before the noose incident that "there are some crazy people out there," who could want to hurt him for his recent stance. Despite the hate from fans, Darrell Wallace says he absolutely supports NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag. He noted that he stood for only one flag (the US flag), and was massively uncomfortable with the Confederate flag, which was used as a symbol of slavery in the 1800s.

(Image Credits: Bubba Wallace Instagram)