Israel Adesanya Asks Jon Jones To “shut The F Up” After Bones Calls Him A “straight B**”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier hit back at Jon Jones, asking his arch-rival to “shut the f*** up forever” before claiming that Jones is jealous of him. The war of words between the two escalated last week after Israel Adesanya dominantly defeated Paulo Costa at UFC 253 and retained his title. After the event, Adesanya made it clear that he wants to create a legacy before moving to the heavyweights to fight Jon Jones. The former light-heavyweight champion fired back at Israel Adesanya, claiming that he’ll tear The Stylebender’s limb if they meet in the octagon.

Israel Adesanya slams Jon Jones

After that, Jon Jones kept on slamming Israel Adesanya on various social media platforms, but now the UFC middleweight champion has asked Jon Jones to “shut the f*** up forever”. While talking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Israel Adesanya said that Jon Jones is jealous of the attention he’s getting for his achievements. He later added that he’s improving as a fighter and has defeated way much bigger opponents than him in the past, before hailing himself as the “best light heavyweight in the world”.

“You say I keep mentioning your name but who has been talking about who? So I’m going to address him now, hey Jon shut the f*** up forever. You dirty motherf*****. This guy, he needs me. I’ve said this before he’s jealous,” Adesanya added.

Can Jon Jones vs Israel Adesanya happen?

The feud between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya has been going on for more than a year. Usually, in MMA, this leads to a fight, but because of the current situation of the fighters, a Jon Jones vs Israel Adesanya clash has a very small chance to happen. Jon Jones earlier vacated his lightweight title and moved to the heavyweight division, adding another roadblock to the fight.

However, Jon Jones later stated that he doesn’t plan of leaving the lightweight division entirely. He could come back for the belt he vacated. So, if Israel Adesanya decides to gain weight and move to lightweight division, a fight with Jon Jones could happen - if Jones returns that is. Israel Adesanya, on the other hand, “100%” wants to move up the weight, but he wants to create his legacy in the middleweight first, which could also take a long time. There’s a lot of ifs and buts surrounding the topic, that's why it will be hard for the fight to go down in the coming years.

Image Source: AP, Israel Adesanya/ Instagram