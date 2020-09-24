Paulo Costa Shows Off Ripped Physique Ahead Of UFC 253 But Fans Fear He Won’t Make Weight

After calling each other out for almost a year, Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya will finally face off at UFC 253. In what is shaping up to be an eagerly anticipated fight, even UFC chief Dana White is on the same bandwagon. White has claimed on many occasions that Paulo Costa vs Israel Adesanya has the calibre to be crowned “the fight of the year”. However, due to The Eraser’s recent post, fans fear that the fight may not go down.

Paulo Costa shared a video on social media this week where he can be seen showing off his shredded physique. Many claim that the undefeated challenger is way more than 185lbs or 84kg (UFC's cut-off for a middleweight) and might not make the weight for the upcoming PPV. UFC 253 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 26, which means the weigh-ins will take place within a few days. Even if he makes the weight and enters the octagon on Saturday, fans speculate that he will be slow, in turn, because of his muscular physique and would gas out in the third round, giving Israel Adesanya the chance to win and retain his title.

"How tf is this dude a middleweight?" wrote a fan. "He's gonna gas out in the third round and get tkoed," added another. "Looks like we got another 15 pounds to go," commented a third.

Paulo Costa is already looking absolutely peeled ahead of his #UFC253 clash with Israel Adesanya.



How this man makes 185lbs is beyond me.



🎥 via @BorrachinhaMMA

Paulo Costa reveals his plan to defeat Israel Adesanya at UFC 253

While revealing his game plan to defeat Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa recalled the time The Last Stylebender defended his title against Yoel Romero. Paulo Costa said that though he’s not going to stand stationary like Yoel Romero and he’s also not going to chase Israel Adesanya all over the octagon. He explained that if Israel Adesanya runs, he will go back to the middle and try to keep the fight there.

“I will try to push him to bring him to the fight but if he avoids the fight, I will not run. I will not chase him all the time. I will go back to the middle and cut the angles and try to make the fight happen,” added Paulo Costa.

Sometimes the world doesn't need another hero . Sometimes it needs a monster . This Saturday #ufc253 I will unleash the Monster.

