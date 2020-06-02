Israel Adesanya Claims 'If I Had A Choice I’d Still Be Black” During George Floyd Protest

The unfortunate ‘George Floyd death’ incident have already sparked riots not just in the United States but other countries around the world as well as there had been constant protests going throughout the past weeks. While sports athletes have already come together to raise their voice against the ‘inhuman’ act on George Floyd, various MMA celebrities are voicing their opinion in their home country. Although the United States has witnessed the maximum number of protests and riots, the George Floyd death incident has made numerous athletes take to the streets in their respective countries including ‘The Last Styleblender’, Israel Adesanya. The undefeated UFC middleweight champion is one of the prominent combat sports athletes, who has expressed his opinion on being a “black male” during George Floyd protests.

Also Read | Israel Adesanya, Zhang Carry Global Appeal Into UFC 248 Title Bouts

George Floyd death: Israel Adesanya leads protest in Auckland

‘The Last Style Blender’ came down to the streets of Auckland, New Zealand on June 1 and delivered an emotional speech. Israel Adesanya addressed a large crowd in the process and stated how he feels being a ‘black person’ in this world. According to Israel Adesanya, he had been angry since the past couple of days over the ‘George Floyd death’ incident and believes that it is high time that racial discrimination ends.

As per Israel Adesanya, he has been suffering racial discrimination on the streets for a long time and also claimed that he does not make many people comfortable on the streets with his presence, for being a “black guy”. However, the UFC champion further claimed that if he had a choice, he would have been “black” willingly.

Also Read | George Floyd death: Floyd Mayweather Willing To Sponsor George Floyd's June 9 Funeral And Support His Family

“We’ve been marching for so long. But it’s not just about us now. Shout out to all the white people, all the people of different races being here because we need you. We need you to speak up. We need you to say something. I’m sick and tired of seeing those faces get killed because guess what, I see myself in them.” Adesanya finished his speech by saying, “We squashed this COVID curve right? They’re trying to militarize the New Zealand police, let’s squash that s*** straight away.” said Israel Adesanya during the George Floyd protests.

Also Read | UFC Star Israel Adesanya Joins George Floyd Protest In New Zealand

Also Read | Jorge Masvidal Picks His Fighter Between Jon Jones And Israel Adesanya

Image courtesy: UFC