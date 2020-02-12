UFC 248: Israel Adesanya And Yoel Romero Stun Fans With Dance Moves During Epic Face Off

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is going to put his undefeated MMA record and middleweight strap on the line against Yoel Romero for the main event of UFC 248. No wonder, the ‘Last Style Blender’ is going to enter the octagon as a ‘favourite’ but the entire MMA community believes Yoel Romero is set to pose a massive challenge to Israel Adesanya’s legacy. However, the fight which is assumed to be an intense one saw an opposite angle in the recent face-off. Both, Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero sported their dance moves during their first face-off for UFC 248 title fight and fans have been going crazy since then.

UFC 248: Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero shows dance moves at the face-off

UFC President Dana White was constantly eager to step in, in order to prevent an expected brawl between Yoel Romero and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. However, to everyone’s surprise, Adesanya and Romero showed sportsmanship and decided to entertain the spectators with a different stance. The duo showed off their dance moves and for a while, it seemed like to be a dance face-off. No wonder, the entire UFC fans got thrilled and netizens have been applauding the class act from two of the best middleweight fighters at the face-off of UFC 248.

UFC 248: More details of the Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero fight

The upcoming PPV, UFC 248 is going to take place at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, Sunday (IST). Apart from Israel Adesanya, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili will be defending her title against former champion Joanna Jederzejczyk. UFC 248 will be available on UFC fight pass for paid subscription. Apart from that, ESPN and Sony will also broadcast the fight live. Online users can watch UFC 248 live on Airtel TV and Jio TV.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of MMA fighting.com)