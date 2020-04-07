Iyanna Mayweather and NBA Youngboy made the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. The on-and-off couple were involved in a heated bust-up with the mother of NBA Youngboy's child - Lapattra Lashai Jacobs. After a lengthy and heated argument, Iyanna Mayweather ended up stabbing Jacobs with two sharp knives at NBA Youngboy's residence in Houston. The cops were notified immediately and Mayweather Jr was arrested later on.

Iyanna Mayweather arrested

Iyanna Mayweather mugshot after allegedly stabbing NBA Youngboy's baby

Iyanna Mayweather features on NBA Youngboy's Instagram live after stabbing woman

NBA Youngboy Instagram live

The Iyanna Mayweather mugshot image has been doing the rounds on social media since Tuesday morning. Floyd Mayweather's daughter was let out on bail after she was accused of stabbing Jacobs with two knives. Iyanna Mayweather is awaiting further updates on her case from the authorities in charge as Jacobs is said to be in critical condition in a hospital in Houston. However, Iyanna was seen in an NBA Youngboy Instagram live video which was uploaded to his official page on Monday. The rapper addressed Kodak Black's accusations of being a 'snitch' while Iyanna Mayweather could be seen in the background, presumably at his residence in Houston.

Floyd Mayweather training his 20-year old son

.@FloydMayweather training his 20-year-old son Koraun



Family business 👊 pic.twitter.com/hukk8uYf6D — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2020

