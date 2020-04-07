The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Iyanna Mayweather Features On NBA Youngboy's Instagram Live After Stabbing Woman

other sports

Just a day after being arrested for stabbing the mother of NBA Youngboy's kid, Iyanna Mayweather is seen on an Instagram live video from the rapper's handle.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Iyanna Mayweather

Iyanna Mayweather and NBA Youngboy made the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. The on-and-off couple were involved in a heated bust-up with the mother of NBA Youngboy's child - Lapattra Lashai Jacobs. After a lengthy and heated argument, Iyanna Mayweather ended up stabbing Jacobs with two sharp knives at NBA Youngboy's residence in Houston. The cops were notified immediately and Mayweather Jr was arrested later on.

Also Read | NBA 2K20: Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois battle it out in Celtics vs Bucks online game

Iyanna Mayweather arrested

Iyanna Mayweather mugshot after allegedly stabbing NBA Youngboy's baby 

Also Read | Drake honours Kobe Bryant with NBA legend's No. 8, No. 24 jerseys in 'Toosie Slide' video

Iyanna Mayweather features on NBA Youngboy's Instagram live after stabbing woman

NBA Youngboy Instagram live

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk2) on

Also Read | Warriors increase donation to $1.4 million to part-time employees during NBA hiatus

The Iyanna Mayweather mugshot image has been doing the rounds on social media since Tuesday morning. Floyd Mayweather's daughter was let out on bail after she was accused of stabbing Jacobs with two knives. Iyanna Mayweather is awaiting further updates on her case from the authorities in charge as Jacobs is said to be in critical condition in a hospital in Houston. However, Iyanna was seen in an NBA Youngboy Instagram live video which was uploaded to his official page on Monday. The rapper addressed Kodak Black's accusations of being a 'snitch' while Iyanna Mayweather could be seen in the background, presumably at his residence in Houston.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna Mayweather held for stabbing woman over rapper NBA YoungBoy: Reports

Floyd Mayweather training his 20-year old son

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather not to return in 2020 after passing away of uncle and ex-girlfriend

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rajasthan
RAJASTHAN'S 'BHILWARA MODEL'
Donald Trump
TRUMP CLAIMS 'WHO BLEW IT'
Ministry of Health
MINISTRY OF HEALTH ISSUES DOCUMENT
COVID-19
MAHARASHTRA: MORE THAN 1000 CASES
Kartik Aaryan
SHATRUGHAN REVIEWS KARTIK'S FILM
DK Shivakumar
DKS: 'MARKAZ ISSUE A PROPAGANDA'