Floyd Mayweather Not To Return In 2020 After Passing Away Of Uncle And Ex-girlfriend

Floyd Mayweather’s ‘much-awaited’ return inside the ring looks unlikely after two back-to-back deaths in his family. The undefeated former world champion was slated to square-off against Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquaio on his 2020 return. However, there are almost no chances of Floyd Mayweather’s return as he is still shattered with two unfortunate losses in recent time. Without a doubt, the entire combat sports community is unhappy with the news since Floyd Mayweather’s emergence could have ignited two massive re-matches which were much awaited by combat sports fans.

Floyd Mayweather next fight: Floyd Mayweather may not return in 2020 against Conor McGregor

The undefeated former world champion excited the entire boxing world by hinting at his potential return in the UFC. According to Dana White and Floyd Mayweather’s statement, the duo was working together to set up two massive cross-promotion bouts in 2020. However, the idea seems to be in jeopardy after the tragic death of Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend Josie Harris and uncle Roger Mayweather.

Josie Harris (Floyd Mayweather’s ex) was found dead on March 10 outside her home in Valencia, Los Angeles. Floyd Mayweather and Josie Harris reportedly dated each other from 1995 to 2010, in which they had a lot of ups and downs. Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather’s long time trainer and uncle Roger Mayweather also passed away a few days back. Mayweather’s Instagram handle deliberately showed his love and respect towards Josie Harris and Roger Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram handle still showcases the dream rematch between him and Conor McGregor in 2020. Thus, there are no official reports about Floyd Mayweather’s departure from the ‘high-voltage’ contest. However, looking at the current scenario, it can be said that Floyd Mayweather needs some time to regain his mental strength from unfortunate deaths of two people he knew very closely.

