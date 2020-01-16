Jake Paul Claims He Bet His House On Boxing Match Against AnEsonGib

Ahead of his upcoming match with AnEsonGib YouTuber Jake Paul said that he will be betting his entire Team 10 house on the match. Team 10 is a group of social influencers who live with the popular YouTuber in his house. According to reports, the fight between Paul and AnEsonGib will take place on January 30 in Miami.

Fans ask Jake Paul to win

One of Paul's fan sent a message on his story, asking the YouTuber to win the match because he had bet two different people a sum of $100 that he would win the boxing match. Jake responded to the fan's comment, stating that the fan would be smart if he would have bet his house on the match.

Replying to another fan, Paul called his coach Shane Mosley a legend, adding that his coach is a very humble and realistic person. The YouTuber also said that his coach is of the opinion that he can take out his opponent in the third round of the boxing match. The boxing match will have rules such as- both fighters will have 10-ounce gloves, six rounds and no head guards.

KSI defeats Logan Paul

Jake Paul's older brother Logan was defeated by fellow YouTuber KSI in a boxing match that took place at the Staples Center in the city of Los Angeles. The two fighters faced off in a highly anticipated re-match on November 9. KSI defeated Logan 56-55, 57-54, 56-55. After the match, KSI said that he had never worked so hard for a match, adding that it was tough in the ring but he went through with it. Logan revealed that he had suffered a life-changing injury in seventh grade that resulted in damage to his brain. He said that he had a skull fracture that resulted in a titanium plate being attached in his head.

Logan said that he had discussed the matter with a doctor and wanted to understand as to why he was failing to maintain a relationship. The question led him to undergo a brain scan that focused on the ongoing activity in his brain. The result of the scan showcased that he had damaged the pre-frontal cortex (the part that deals with aspects such as complex cognitive behaviour, decision-making, personality development etc.)

