Deontay Wilder Named Boxing Ambassador For Peace By Pope Francis

Deontay Wilder, the current WBC Heavyweight champion is considered as one of the most violent boxers in the world who has knocked out almost all of his opponents with a single vicious right hand. Deontay Wilder shows no mercy when he is inside a boxing ring. However, when not in a fight, ’The Bronze Bomber is considered as a perfect role model for millions. It might be a bit to strange see such a boxer as the ambassador for peace but Pope Francis has already named Deontay Wilder as the boxing ambassador for peace.

Deontay Wilder has been named as the boxing ambassador for peace by Pope Francis

The undefeated American heavyweight visited Pope Francis during his tour of Rome and the city’s surrounding area where he was named as the ambassador for peace for the boxing community. Deontay Wilder revealed the news through his official Instagram handle and posted a picture in which he can be spotted with Pope Francis. The caption of the post read: “He (Pope Francis) is truly a remarkable man that represents true love, happiness, and world peace for all human race. He also enjoys pizza and is a huge boxing fan. And you know he’s a part of the BombZquad family baby. Much love from me Pope Francis and I’m wishing you many many blessings your way”. Take a look at the post.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2

Deontay Wilder is going to put his undefeated boxing record and WBC Heavyweight title on the line as he is slated to go against Tyson Fury, in one of the biggest heavyweight re-matches of boxing history. The original fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder ended up in a controversial draw. However, the American came close to success as he went onto knockdown Tyson Fury in the final round of their fight but to everyone’s surprise, The Gyspy King stood up. They are set to square off one more time on February 22, 2020, and boxing fans have already started to pick their favourite for the fight.

(Image courtesy: Deontay Wilder's Instagram handle)