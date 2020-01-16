YouTube Sensation Bhuvan Bam To Participate In World Economic Forum 2020

YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam, who has evidently humongous reach on the video-sharing platform will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting 2020. The forum is slated to take place from January 21 to January 24 in Switzerland's Davos. US President Donald Trump, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, and climate activist Greta Thunberg have also been invited to the forum. This forum will also mark the 50th anniversary of the meet.

According to sources, Bhuvan will be attending conferences and vlogging his experience to impart knowledge to his audience on the discussion of a cohesive and sustainable world. Bhuvan Bam is popularly known for his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines. He was also the first Indian YouTube content creator to cross 10 million subscribers.

Speaking about attending the forum, Bhuvan termed it to be an honour and stated that he is looking forward to meeting world and industry leaders to open discussion on important subjects. Joining Bhuvan will be 100 Indian CEOs and other creators from YouTube. While in Davos, Bhuvan will also attend a dinner hosted by YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who is inviting creators from around the world.

Bhuvan Bam’s Journey From A Singer To YouTube Star

Comedian Bhuvan Bam has become a household name in India with his popular YouTube channel BB Ki Vines. Along with comedy, the YouTube sensation also uploads videos with social messages that every young aspirant needs to know. Due to his rising fame, Bhuvan Bam is roped in by quite a number of brands as their marketing ambassador.

He said that at the very start of his career, he used to sing at bars and restaurants in Delhi and it was his basic source of income then. Initially, BB used to upload videos on Facebook.

Reportedly, his first comedy video titled The Chakhna Issue received only 20 views. He was still dedicated to his idea of making people laugh and thus, continued uploading more videos. Bhuvan started his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines in 2015. His channel consists of 2-8 minute videos depicting the life of an urban teenager and his sarcastic, whimsical conversations with his friends and family- all played by Bhuvan Bam himself. Bhuvan himself shoots the videos with the front camera of his phone.

(with inputs from agencies)