Jake Paul Claims He Would Pummel Conor McGregor In Boxing, Slams Masvidal And Others

YouTuber Jake Paul is all set to face former New York Knicks point guard Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr PPV on November 28, 2020. Going into the bout, Jake Paul has a professional record of 1-0, thanks to a KO win he picked up against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in January. The fight was lacklustre, with both YouTubers attempting to punch one another before Jake Paul saw an opening and knocked AnEsonGib out in the first round.

Jake Paul slams UFC megastar Conor McGregor

Despite not having a boxing background and facing no boxers, The Problem Child has called out major fighters in the combat business, including former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. In an interview with BT Sport, Jake Paul slammed The Notorious One, claiming that he could beat Conor McGregor in a boxing match. While saying Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor is bound to happen, The Problem Child added, “I've been going into the gym for the past three years and all I've been focusing on is boxing, so come over into my arena and you're going to get your a** beat.”

Jake Paul takes a shot at Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren

Apart from Conor McGregor, Jake Paul also wants to fight “MMA guys” like Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren. Speaking on the Mayweather Boxing Channel, the YouTuber claimed that he wants to prove himself to the world and by defeating these fighters, he could get one step close to being a “legitimate boxer”. He then vowed that if anyone from UFC faces him in the future then “they’re going to get the smoke”.

Despite only having one professional win to his name, it seems the younger Paul brother clearly rates himself as a boxer. And though a fight with Conor McGregor will not happen anytime soon, many wager The Notorious One would come out on top. According to fans, McGregor has far better skillset then Paul as he was able to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather for 10 round in his debut boxing match before getting knocked out.

