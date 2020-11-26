Diego Maradona Death: Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Mike Tyson Pay Tribute To Icon

Football legend Diego Armando Maradona passed away on Wednesday, November 25, after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60. ‘El Pibe de Oro’ was hailed as one of the greatest footballers of all time, even being treated as a god in some places. Tributes for the fallen icon have been coming in thick and fast, not just from the football world, but from all over the sporting community.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov remember Diego Maradona

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is a keen follower of the beautiful game, paid tribute to the Argentinian football legend. The Eagle shared a picture of Diego Maradona while calling him the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). He also claimed that ‘El Pibe de Oro’ was the reason why “millions of people love football”.

Later, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s arch-rival and former UFC double champion Conor McGregor remembered Diego Maradon while sharing a picture of the legend on his Instagram story with the caption: “RIP Diego”.

Diego Maradona death: Mike Tyson pays tribute to the legend

Mike Tyson, on the other hand, took to Twitter and reminisced about the time people used to compare him with Diego Maradona. Tyson claimed that they both won championships in their respective sports in 1986. While Diego Maradona and team raised the 1986 FIFA World Cup by defeating Germany, Mike Tyson defeated Trevor Berbick for the WBC heavyweight championship. Tyson won the title by TKO at the age of 20 years, becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history.

The Hand of God, Maradona has left us. In 86 we both won our championships. They use to compare the two of us. He was one of my hero’s and a friend. I respected him so much. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/E5j6DSfJas — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona death: Fans pay tribute to The Golden Boy

Fans from all over the world also took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary footballer. While some prayed for his soul, others showed support to his friends and family. “Diego Maradona. A footballer like no other. What a player, what a life. RIP,” wrote a fan. “Gone but never forgotten. RIP to a true great, Diego Maradona,” another added. “One of those deaths where you certainly remember where you were, what you were doing and who you were with when you heard it: Rest In Peace Diego Armando Maradona,” commented the third.

This photo changed my life because it represents the time my Dad became my hero.



Maradona was larger than life in my eyes, and the fact that my Dad shared a pitch with him (let alone locked him down) allowed me to dream that I could be a footballer.

RIP to one of the greatest.ðŸ’” pic.twitter.com/oUX1VlMQ90 — Alecko Eskandarian (@alecko11) November 25, 2020

Image Source: Mike Tyson Instagram, AP