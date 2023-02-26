Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury Fight Script Leaked By Backup Boxer, Claims Paul Will Win By TKO

Jake Paul will make his much-anticipated return to the ring to face off against Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on February 26. However, just hours before the fight, a leaked script allegedly shared by backup fighter Mike Perry has surfaced, causing some concern among fans and stakeholders.

According to the leaked script, Jake Paul will enter the ring wearing a baby costume to mock his opponent, while Fury will dedicate his walk-out costume to his wife and newborn child. The script also suggests that Fury will dominate the first two rounds, but Paul will take control in the third. Fury will allegedly struggle with a left eye injury in round four and will receive a warning from the doctor in round five.

As the fight progresses, the script indicates that Fury will continue to take blows and will be knocked down in the eighth and final round, unable to get back up. The script also allows for an immediate rematch to take place in Los Angeles.

Here's what the alleged script of Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight says

"In the final round, Paul lands a huge right hand that sends Fury crashing to the canvas... The ringside doctor rushes in to check on Fury, but he waves him away. Tommy shall then act out an eye injury that forces the referee to call off the fight, declaring Jake Paul the winner by TKO," the alleged script of tonight's match read.

Jake Paul, the social media personality-turned-boxer, is coming off a remarkable TKO win over Anderson Silva, while Fury boasts an 8-0 record in his career. The fighters are expected to earn over $13 million combined for the pay-per-view event, with Paul taking the majority of the earnings.

Image: @toprank/Instagram/@BTSportBoxing/Twitter