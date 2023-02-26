Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury Streaming: How To Watch Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury In India, UK & US

After a never-ending cycle that comprised of a number of deferrals. Jake Paul Vs Tommy Furry is set to take place in the ring. The world of combat sports will finally see who will reign supreme with the action, now the time to trade insults is over. The fight has picked up a lot of buzz, as every Jake Paul fight usually gets.

Moreover, the fight fans are also interested because this would be the first time that Paul will fight a full-fledged Boxer. Before this, the 26-year-old Youtuber turned Boxer picked fights with retired UFC fighters. Tommy Fury, who comes from a boxing background has only added to the buzz. So, let's see what will happen when the two Boxers will get their hands on each other. Here are all the details of the match.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Full Matchcard

Cruiserweight bout- Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

WBC cruiserweight championship bout- Ilunga Makabu (c) vs Badou Jack

When will the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bout take place?

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury main card is scheduled to begin on February 26 from 2 PM ET onwards. The main card will begin in India on Monday, February 27 from 12:30 AM IST onwards. In UK, the fight will begin from 8 PM, BST.

Where will the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bout take place?

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, cruiserweight bout is scheduled to be held at the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch live streaming of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bout in India?

Indian boxing fans can tune into the live streaming of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight on Fite.tv for $4.99.

How to watch live streaming of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bout in UK?

Boxing fans in the UK can watch the fight on BT Sport Box Office.

How to watch live streaming of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bout in US?

The fans in the United States can enjoy the fight on ESPN+ PPV for $49.99.