Jamal Khashoggi's Wife Writes To Premier League To Block Saudis' Newcastle United Takeover

Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz has written a letter to Premier League, asking English football's top competition to block Saudi Arabia from taking over Premier League side Newcastle United. Cengiz stated that the deal would tarnish English football's reputation.

Pressure increased on PL over Newcastle takeover

The letter, sent by Cengiz's lawyers read, "It is undoubtedly the right, proper and lawful action for you (chief executive Richard Masters) and the Premier League to take, especially in light of the ruthless killing of Ms Cengiz's fiancée. There should be no place in English football for anyone "involved in such abhorrent acts."

"The standing of both the Premiership and English football in general would be tarnished by your connection with those who commit the most appalling crimes and then seek to whitewash them, and who seek to use English football as a way of improving their image and hiding their transgressions," it added.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is seeking clearance from the Premier League to take control of northeast English club Newcastle United from retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley as the majority owner. The proposed 300 million-pound ($370) takeover is due to be in partnership with the wealthy British-based Reuben brothers and financier Amanda Staveley.

Calls for Premier league to block the move have been increasing since the time the talks of the deal have gone public. Amnesty International has also written a letter to Premier League asking them to block the move or risk becoming a 'patsy'.

Amnesty International UK director Kate Allen wrote, "So long as these questions remain unaddressed, the Premier League is putting itself at risk of becoming a patsy of those who want to use the glamour and prestige of Premier League football to cover up actions that are deeply immoral, in breach of international law and at odds with the values of the Premier League and the global footballing community."

Premier League CEO Richard Masters, replying to Amnesty International's letter stated that the bid to takeover Newcastle United is under due process.

Qatar-based broadcaster beIN Sports has also asked the move to be denied, accusing Saudi Arabia of illegal streaming of Premier League matches.

Khashoggi, who was a resident of the U.S., had walked into Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, for an appointment to pick up documents that would allow him to marry Cengiz. He never walked out since he was allegedly murdered by agents of Saudi Arabia's government. Khashoggi's body has not been found yet.

