Jan Blachowicz Calls Out Israel Adesanya, Shows Interest In Fighting Glover Teixeira

UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz recently took to Twitter and congratulated Glover Teixeira after the 41-year-old defeated Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13 via submission. Jan Blachowicz praised Glover Teixeira for his impressive performance and even agreed to grant him his wish for a title shot. The champ claimed that if his next challenger and current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya can’t wait until March 2021, then he’s ready to trade hands with Glover Teixeira.

Great fight and incredible run by @gloverteixeira. You totally deserve to fight for the title and get taste of the #LegendaryPolishPower.



If Adesanya can't wait till March, let's go 👊 #UFCVegas13 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) November 8, 2020

Also Read l Israel Adesanya wants to become UFC triple champ, vows to defeat Jan Blachowicz, Jon Jones

The Pole is expecting the birth of his child in December and has made it clear he will not defend his belt before March. Rumours went viral earlier, stating that Israel Adesanya wants to fight Jan Blachowicz as soon as possible so that he could become a double-champ and make his first LHW title defence by mid-2021. However, given Jan Blachowicz’s current situation, The Last Stylebender cloud will have to wait till March to fight the champion.

Also Read l Israel Adesanya will take on LHW champ Jan Blachowicz, not Robert Whittaker: Dana White

Glover Teixeira, on the other hand, wants the title shot before Israel Adesanya as he’s currently 41 and the middleweight king still has some challengers at his division. "Dana White, man. C'mon. You gonna give a shot to Adesanya? I'm 41 years old, man. Don't make me wait. But either way, I'm so glad to be here. Thank you Dana, thank you UFC," Glover Teixeira said at the post-fight interview. With his win over Thiago Santos, Glover is now on a five-fight win streak, holding the record for the most finishes and most submissions in the UFC light heavyweight division.

Also Read l Israel Adesanya says his flabby pectoral could be due to smoking marijuana before UFC 253

Jan Blachowicz next fight: Dana White on Glover Teixeira

After the event, Dana White talked to ESPN where he reacted to Glover Teixeira’s post-fight speech. Dana White claimed that the Brazilian has proved himself and indeed deserves a title shot. However, when asked who will Jan Blachowicz defend his title next, Dana White said he has to talk to other officials about Israel Adesanya and Glover Teixeira. “We need to figure out. But, I heard him and I agree with him, and I’m taking him serious. So, yeah I’m not going to doubt this guy anymore,” Dana White added.

Also Read l Israel Adesanya blasts Jon Jones’ recent performances: 'Tell me he is not washed'

Image Source: Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, UFC/ Instagram