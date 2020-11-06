Israel Adesanya Blasts Jon Jones’ Recent Performances: 'Tell Me He Is Not Washed'

Israel Adesanya recently took another shot at long-time rival Jon Jones, claiming that the former light heavyweight champion is 'washed up'. The undefeated middleweight champion has been trading words with Jon Jones for the past year on social media, with fans wanting to see the two settle their differences in the octagon. However, with Bones moving up to heavyweight a few months ago and Israel Adesanya eyeing a reign as double champ, the highly-anticipated clash seems some distance away.

Israel Adesanya critical of Jon Jones’ last five performances

A few days ago, The Last Stylebender announced that he’ll be moving up to light heavyweight - Jones' former division – to fight current champion Jan Blachowicz for the title. However, ahead of his 205lb debut, Israel Adesanya claims he’s going to have a far greater impact on the division than Jones, who is hailed as one of the greatest light heavyweights to ever set foot inside the UFC octagon.

“I'm going to do what he [Jones] hasn't done in more than ten years. I am going to do it in just under three years,” Israel Adesanya told Ariel Helwani.

Israel Adesanya believes Jon Jones’days are over, stating that Bones’ last five fights are proof he’s no longer the force he once was. In his last five fights, Jon Jones registered four wins which came against Dominick Reyes, Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith and Alexander Gustafsson. However, his win against Daniel Cormier was ruled a no-contest after a failed drug test at UFC 197.

“You can look at his last five fights. Tell me he's not washed,” claimed The Last Stylebender.

Israel Adesanya later vowed that he’s “respectfully” going to take the 205-strap from Jan Blachowicz and rule both the middleweight and light heavyweight division. Adesanya said he’s coming after everyone, so “when it's all said and done, they know who's the one”.

Israel Adesanya previously showed interest in fighting Jon Jones for the heavyweight belt, which Bones is currently nowhere close to winning. Jon Jones is yet to make his heavyweight debut, and according to reports, would have to defeat some top-ranked fighters before getting a title shot, currently in the hands of Stipe Miocic.

Stylebender plans to take out all the greats of this era 😤



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/dBeW6TV9wU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 4, 2020

Image Source: AP, Israel Adesanya Instagram