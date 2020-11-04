Israel Adesanya Wants To Become UFC Triple Champ, Vows To Defeat Jan Blachowicz, Jon Jones

A couple of days ago, UFC president Dana White announced that the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya would move up to the light heavyweight division to face current champion Jan Blachowicz in a champion vs champion fight. The match was fixed after Robert Whittaker refused to face Israel Adesanya in their much-awaited rematch. Later, The Last Stylebender talked to the press and revealed his true motivation behind accepting the Jan Blachowicz fight.

Israel Adesanya next fight: Israel Adesanya wants to become a triple champ

While both individuals will have a chance to become a double champion, Israel Adesanya plans on going one step further and make history. While talking to Submission Radio, Israel Adesanya confirmed the champion vs champion fight with Jan Blachowicz, while also showing interest in fighting his arch-nemesis Jon Jones for the coveted heavyweight title. While Jon Jones moved the heavyweight division a couple of months ago, he’s yet to make his debut.

Earlier, he was rumoured to fight heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, but Dana White made it that clear Miocic will defend his title against Francis Ngannou next, leaving Jones with no opponent. Reports claim Bones would have to fight few top-ranked fighters before getting a title shot. However, if he somehow gets his hands on the heavyweight crown, Israel Adesanya will move to the heavyweight division to challenge him.

“I take this belt from Jan. If for whatever reason, Jones actually moves up and fights at heavyweight. Imagine if he got the belt somehow, by some freak of nature. I’m like, ‘F*** you, I’m going to heavyweight then.’ Three belts at the same time,” added The Stylebender.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have been trading words on Twitter for years and even Dana White has shown interest in booking the fight. Now, with Adesanya’s recent comments, it looks like the two P4P greats could trade blows in the near future.

There are also reports that Jon Jones could come back to the light heavyweight division to face Israel Adesanya after the Jan Blachowicz fight. Earlier, Israel Adesanya added that he wants to fight the “supposed GOAT” Jon Jones in 2021. “It’s going to be the biggest fight in UFC history, I believe, bar any fight that’s been put up,” Adesanya stated.

